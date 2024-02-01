Saskatoon Blades Honors WHL Legend Frank Banham by Retiring Jersey Number 39

In a legacy-defining announcement, the Saskatoon Blades, a luminary in the world of hockey, has decided to retire jersey number 39, paying homage to its legendary player, Frank Banham. Born in Calahoo, Alberta, Banham's prowess on the ice, as one of the most potent forwards in the Western Hockey League (WHL), has left an indelible mark on the sport.

A Stellar Career

From the 1992-93 season to 1995-96, Banham was a constant fixture in the Blades lineup, playing all 278 games, a testament to his unwavering commitment and unparalleled athleticism. His scoring acumen, reflected in an eye-catching tally of 190 goals and an aggregate of 370 points, remains unrivaled in the franchise's annals.

His extraordinary feat of netting 83 goals during the 1995-96 season is etched in the WHL historical records as the ninth-highest in a single season. This remarkable performance was instrumental in propelling the Blades to the WHL Final in 1994, where they fell just short in Game 7 against the formidable Kamloops Blazers.

Post-WHL Success

Beyond WHL, Banham's prowess caught the attention of the Washington Capitals, leading to his drafting into the National Hockey League (NHL). He subsequently played for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and the Phoenix Coyotes, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability to different team dynamics and strategies.

His professional journey further extended beyond North American borders, culminating with Fehervar AV19 "C" in the International Central European Hockey League, showcasing his skills on a global platform.

Legacy to be Celebrated

The Blades' tribute to Banham, the first player in franchise history to receive this honor, is set to unfold on March 9th, 2024. Scheduled during a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings, this jersey retirement ceremony promises to be a poignant moment. With Banham's family, friends, and former teammates in attendance, it will be a fitting celebration of a career that has left an enduring legacy on the Blades and indeed, the sport of hockey.