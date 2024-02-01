Saskatchewan Roughriders Secure Shawn Bane Jr. Until 2025

Shawn Bane Jr., the 28-year-old receiver for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, will continue to don the team's colours until 2025, following a contract extension signed on Thursday. Bane Jr., who had a remarkable breakout season in 2023, participated in all 18 games, recording impressive statistics with 93 receptions, 1,104 yards, and four touchdowns. His performance not only ranked him seventh in overall receiving yardage but also placed him third in yards after the catch in the league.

A Steady Climb to Success

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Bane Jr. spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, where his playtime was limited to 13 games. Despite the limited opportunities, he managed to record 24 receptions, 388 yards, and two touchdowns. The Florida native began his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons, signing as an undrafted free agent post-2019 NFL Draft.

A Glittering Collegiate Career

Bane Jr.'s rise to professional football was built on the foundation of a sterling college career at Northwest Missouri State. During his tenure, he amassed 212 catches, 3,363 yards, and 31 touchdowns over 48 games. His consistent performance earned him Second-Team All-MIAA honours as a receiver in each of his four seasons.

Securing the Future

The Roughriders' decision to extend Bane Jr.'s contract is a strong testament to their confidence in his abilities and the integral role he plays in the team's offensive strategy. Bane Jr.'s blistering speed, impressive stats, and consistent performance have made him a cornerstone of the Roughriders' offence, and his continued association with the team is a promising sign for their future games.