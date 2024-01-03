en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education of Sargodha has etched a significant achievement in its annals by securing the highest number of trophies and medals at the All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala. This remarkable success has brought the Sargodha Board into the limelight, demonstrating the exceptional talents and abilities of its athletes.

Acknowledging Exceptional Talent

In recognition of this outstanding performance, the commissioner’s office in Sargodha held a ceremony to honor the athletes. The Commissioner of Sargodha, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, took the responsibility of awarding medals and trophies to these promising players, acknowledging their hard-earned success and dedication. The event was a tribute to the athletes’ relentless efforts and their coaches’ unwavering guidance.

High Achievements Amidst Stiff Competition

Despite the stiff competition among 22 participating boards at the national level, the Sargodha Board secured third place overall. This splendid achievement was complemented by seven gold medals in athletics, further solidifying their position in the competition. The Board did not limit its success to athletics but extended it to other sports as well, securing third place in both Kabaddi and table tennis.

Fostering Healthy Minds and Bodies Through Sports

The Commissioner of Sargodha echoed the long-held belief that a healthy body hosts a healthy mind, emphasizing the crucial role of sports in fostering mental and physical well-being. He also stressed the importance of nurturing the morale of young athletes, ensuring they remain motivated to aim for even higher achievements in the future. The Commissioner committed to relentless support for these young athletes, promising that their efforts and accomplishments would not go unrecognized.

0
Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IDP Education Pakistan Unveils New Office in Lahore, Cementing its Commitment to Academic Excellence

By Rizwan Shah

Stage Drama Producer Victimized by Major Theft After Refusing Extortion

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi's SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

By Rizwan Shah

Faryal Mehmood Returns to Acting, Advocates for Women-Centric Films

By BNN Correspondents

MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMR ...
@Business · 32 mins
MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMR ...
heart comment 0
Over 500,000 Illegal Immigrants Deported in Massive Repatriation Effort

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Over 500,000 Illegal Immigrants Deported in Massive Repatriation Effort
Pakistan’s First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government
High Court Seeks Report on Alleged Abduction of Usman Dar’s Brother – Political Motives Suggested

By Rizwan Shah

High Court Seeks Report on Alleged Abduction of Usman Dar's Brother – Political Motives Suggested
Pakistan’s KP Government to Cut Costs on Textbook Printing Amid Financial Constraints

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's KP Government to Cut Costs on Textbook Printing Amid Financial Constraints
Latest Headlines
World News
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
52 seconds
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
1 min
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
1 min
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
2 mins
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
2 mins
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app