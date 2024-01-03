Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education of Sargodha has etched a significant achievement in its annals by securing the highest number of trophies and medals at the All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala. This remarkable success has brought the Sargodha Board into the limelight, demonstrating the exceptional talents and abilities of its athletes.

Acknowledging Exceptional Talent

In recognition of this outstanding performance, the commissioner’s office in Sargodha held a ceremony to honor the athletes. The Commissioner of Sargodha, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, took the responsibility of awarding medals and trophies to these promising players, acknowledging their hard-earned success and dedication. The event was a tribute to the athletes’ relentless efforts and their coaches’ unwavering guidance.

High Achievements Amidst Stiff Competition

Despite the stiff competition among 22 participating boards at the national level, the Sargodha Board secured third place overall. This splendid achievement was complemented by seven gold medals in athletics, further solidifying their position in the competition. The Board did not limit its success to athletics but extended it to other sports as well, securing third place in both Kabaddi and table tennis.

Fostering Healthy Minds and Bodies Through Sports

The Commissioner of Sargodha echoed the long-held belief that a healthy body hosts a healthy mind, emphasizing the crucial role of sports in fostering mental and physical well-being. He also stressed the importance of nurturing the morale of young athletes, ensuring they remain motivated to aim for even higher achievements in the future. The Commissioner committed to relentless support for these young athletes, promising that their efforts and accomplishments would not go unrecognized.