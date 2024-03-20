Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Secure BCCI Central Contracts After Stellar Test Performances

Heroes from the recently-concluded Test series against England at home, batter Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, on Monday were inducted into BCCI's central contract after they fulfilled the criteria of playing three Tests in a current season. When the annual retainers for the 2023/24 season was announced last month, which created quite a stir in Indian cricket with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan being dropped from the list, BCCI revealed that Sarfaraz and Jurel would only be given a central contract if they meet the criteria of playing three Test in the ongoing season. Having both made their debuts in the third match of the five-Test series against England in Rajkot, they matched the criteria after making an appearance in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala earlier this month.

Advertisment

Impressive Debuts and Consistent Performances

Sarfaraz, a domestic heavyweight for Mumbai, smashed three half-centuries in three matches against England, two of which came in his debut Test. Jurel, on the other hand, carved out a series-winning knock of 90 runs in the fourth Test in Ranchi, which helped India bounce back from a first-innings deficit to script a five-wicket win and subsequently claim the series with a wicket in hand. Jurel, who sparked comparisons with MS Dhoni following his efforts, was adjudged as the won the Player of the Match.

Future Plans and Domestic Calendar Adjustments

Advertisment

Another major agenda at the BCCI Apex Council meeting was the Ranji Trophy calendar for the next season. It was discussed that the board won't schedule any matches in the northern part of the country during December and January, when fog and bad light often play spoilsport. While the detailed domestic calendar will be announced later, the BCCI Apex Council did discuss the tentative schedule of the 2024/25. "No decision has been taken yet but Ranji Trophy, like earlier years could start from mid or end October after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which serves as an IPL auction platform. Some states are losing crucial points in do-or-die games because of inclement weather from mid-December to mid February," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Impact on Indian Cricket

The induction of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel into BCCI's central contracts list not only rewards their individual performances but also signals the board's commitment to nurturing talent that performs on the international stage. Their inclusion in Group C, with an annual retainership fee of INR 1 crore, underscores the financial and professional stability provided to players who make significant contributions to the team's success. This decision is likely to motivate younger players in the domestic circuit to strive for excellence, knowing that such achievements are recognized and rewarded at the highest level.

The BCCI's decision to adjust the domestic cricket calendar to avoid weather disruptions is a pragmatic approach to ensure fair play and competitiveness. By taking into account the challenges posed by inclement weather, the board is working towards creating a more level playing field, where matches are decided by skill rather than external factors. This forward-thinking strategy reflects the BCCI's ongoing efforts to refine and improve the structure of domestic cricket in India.