Malaysia

Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy

In an emphatic display of their quest for supremacy, Sarawak has set its sights on securing the top spot at the upcoming Malaysia Games 2024 (Sukma). The opening of the third Sarawak Games (Suksar) for the pencak silat event witnessed State Sports Corporation (SSC) CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan highlighting the crucial role pencak silat will play in this pursuit.

Aiming for Gold

Sarawak, which held a commendable second position at Sukma 2016 with a tally of six gold medals in silat, is now targeting half of the 28 gold medals in the sport at the upcoming championships. It’s been a long wait of three decades since Sarawak last hoisted the overall title, and the determination to reclaim that glory is palpable.

Suksar III: A Launchpad for Athletes

Suksar III is seen as a perfect platform for local silat athletes to showcase their abilities and secure their spots for Sukma 2024. The event brought together 105 fighters from across four zones, each athlete demonstrating a blend of skill, agility, and sheer determination that is the hallmark of pencak silat.

The Road to Preparation

Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie, deputy president of the Sarawak Silat Sports Federation, reported that the silat squad has been rigorously preparing since last year by participating in various championships to enhance their performance. Despite the fierce competition from other states, Sarawak’s hopes are buoyed by a new generation of athletes and meticulous preparations. The training camp for Sukma 2024 is slated to commence in early February, where the athletes will undergo an intense regimen to sharpen their skills and strategies.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season has led to the rescheduling of training for Johor athletes participating in Sukma. This includes rugby, cycling, and sailing athletes who are now training indoors and adjusting their schedules to accommodate the adverse weather conditions. Coaches are pivoting their focus to gym sessions and non-contact training until weather conditions improve. The medal targets set by Johor Sports Council (MSNJ) are yet to be disclosed.

Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

