Saratoga Jockeys Triumph Over Dartmouth College, Win Bermuda International Sevens

Saratoga Jockeys clinched the title at the Bermuda International Sevens 2023, marking a significant victory in their debut at the National Sports Centre’s North Field on Saturday. Despite being new to the tournament, the team, composed of under-23 college students from the US and England, quickly became fan favorites and lived up to pre-tournament expectations by securing a narrow win against Dartmouth College with a final score of 17-14.

Advertisment

Unexpected Champions Rise

The Jockeys' journey to victory was no cakewalk. With minimal training time together and facing off against seasoned Division 1 sides, they managed to foster remarkable team chemistry. Key performances came from tournament MVP Luca Holloway and Austin Gordon, whose tries, coupled with a Rory Naylor conversion, sealed their triumphant finish. Dartmouth College, not going down without a fight, showcased their skills with Luke Morrow scoring impressively but ultimately falling short in the final moments of the game.

Dartmouth’s Continued Endeavor

Advertisment

Despite the loss, Dartmouth's spirit remains unbroken. The team, led by coach Dominic Wareing, expressed pride in their performance and is looking forward to a friendly match against Bermuda’s Select XV. With one team finishing second and the other fifth, Dartmouth's participation significantly contributes to their season's momentum. This experience in Bermuda, characterized by competitive matches and the island's hospitality, offers invaluable exposure and learning opportunities for the players.

Local and International Talent Showcase

Besides the main event, the tournament also spotlighted local talent and international young stars in the high school division. The Bondurant Blue Plague, led by MVP Hudson Vroegh, triumphed over Bermuda’s Beyond Rugby in a closely contested final. The tournament serves as an essential platform for Bermuda's under-19 players, preparing them for international tours and fostering a competitive spirit among the youth.

This year's Bermuda International Sevens not only celebrated the sport of rugby but also highlighted the importance of international sporting events in fostering talent, teamwork, and cross-cultural exchanges. As the Saratoga Jockeys relish their victory, the event's success sets a high bar for future tournaments, promising more thrilling rugby action on Bermuda's shores.