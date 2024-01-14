en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women’s Tour Down Under

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women’s Tour Down Under

In a stunning display of grit, strategy, and raw talent, Sarah Gigante of AG Insurance Soudal clinched the 2024 Women’s Tour Down Under title. In a race marked by challenging conditions and intense competition, Gigante’s victory is a testament to her prowess and resilience. The climax of the race was the third stage on Willunga Hill, where Gigante’s dominant performance set her on the path to overall victory.

Gigante’s ‘Gigantic’ Victory

Gigante outpaced her competitors in a race that saw fierce competition, strong winds, and unexpected disruptions. The Melbourne rider’s victory was a resounding affirmation of her skill and determination. She fought back from being dropped in the crosswinds, thanks to the support of her teammate, Ally Wollaston, and rejoined the peloton before the critical climb. Her stunning ascent of Willunga Hill distanced her rivals and solidified her position at the top.

Intense Competition and Strategy

The race was marked by a ‘washing machine’ effect of movement within the group, with teams like DSM Firmenich PostNL, Lidl Trek, and Canyon Sram vying for control. Time bonuses and sprint points significantly influenced the general classification, adding a layer of strategy to the intense competition on the road. Nienke Vinke secured second place overall, just 20 seconds behind Gigante, while Neve Bradbury of Canyon Sram won a sprint for third place, edging out Amanda Spratt.

Grace Brown and the Team Effort

Grace Brown of FDJ Suez deserves a special mention for her strategic efforts to drive the pace and support her teammate, Uttrup Ludwig. The final stages of the race were marked by breakaways, attacks, and strategic positioning, all culminating in Gigante’s victory. This win is AG Insurance Soudal’s first ever Women’s WorldTour stage race win, a milestone worth celebrating. The race’s conclusion was as thrilling as its commencement, with Gigante’s victory underscoring the power of resilience, strategy, and team effort in the world of professional cycling.

0
Australia Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 hour ago
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
80-year-old William John Newbold has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia at an undisclosed aged care home in Sydney’s northwest. The alleged incidents occurred while Newbold was visiting another resident at the facility. He now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual touching
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
1 hour ago
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Thailand Anticipates Surge in Cruise Tourism with 47 Liners Set for Koh Samui in 2024
2 hours ago
Thailand Anticipates Surge in Cruise Tourism with 47 Liners Set for Koh Samui in 2024
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
1 hour ago
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
RSPCA Inspectors: The Tenuous Balance of Passion and Resilience
1 hour ago
RSPCA Inspectors: The Tenuous Balance of Passion and Resilience
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
1 hour ago
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
19 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
27 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
32 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
39 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
44 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
45 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
57 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
59 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
60 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app