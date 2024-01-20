Sara Hector Dominates Jasna Giant Slalom Amidst Vlhova's Season-Ending Injury

In a display of sheer dominance, Swedish skier Sara Hector claimed victory in the women's World Cup giant slalom held in Jasna, Slovakia. Marking her first win in nearly two years, Hector posted the fastest time in both runs, leaving American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin trailing by a significant 1.52 seconds and New Zealand's Alice Robinson by 2.71 seconds. This event marked the largest winning margin in women's GS in the past two decades, echoing the triumph of Swedish legend Anja Paerson over Tina Maze by 1.98 seconds.

A Season-Ending Injury Overshadows the Race

However, the race was also punctuated by a moment of misfortune. Petra Vlhova, a local favorite and Shiffrin's primary rival in slalom, suffered a season-ending knee injury after a catastrophic crash that saw her slide into the safety netting. Racing in her hometown area, Vlhova tore the ligaments in her right knee, casting a somber shadow over the otherwise spirited event.

Challenges on the Slopes

The race presented a series of challenges for several competitors due to the slippery ice surface and the technical gate setup. Federica Brignone, leading in the GS standings, fell early in her run but escaped without injury. Lara Gut-Behrami, on the other hand, finished sixth and moved to the top of the discipline standings.

Shiffrin Stays in the Lead

Despite the day's trials and triumphs, Mikaela Shiffrin remains in the lead for the overall World Cup titles, seeking to match the women's record of six. The race weekend in Slovakia wrapped up with a slalom event on Sunday, with Hector's exceptional skill in her runs, which were described by Shiffrin as 'untouchable' and 'nice to look at.'