South Africa

SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
In a landmark development, German software giant SAP has been slapped with a staggering R4 billion fine. The penalty comes as a settlement for rampant bribery investigations in South Africa and the U.S., resulting from allegations first raised seven years ago in the infamous GuptaLeaks. The investigations found that SAP engaged in unethical practices to win lucrative Eskom contracts, including bribing officials with a cocktail of cash, political donations, luxury goods, and extravagant shopping sprees across seven countries.

A Long-Drawn Investigation Culminates

The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered that SAP’s South Africa subsidiary had paid bribes to secure a City of Johannesburg contract. This breach led to the hefty fine, aiming to resolve violations of the U.S’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The corrupt exchanges involved government officials in South Africa and Indonesia, with the aim of securing valuable government business contracts. As part of the settlement, SAP has agreed to pay R750 million into South Africa’s Criminal Assets Recovery Account as punitive reparation payments. Furthermore, the company has pledged to extend full cooperation to the South African authorities to aid their ongoing criminal investigations into the corruption case involving its South African executives, intermediaries, and public officials.

The Breakdown of the Fine

The U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have divided the fine into two main segments. SAP is ordered to pay a criminal penalty of $118.8 million (R2.2 billion) and an administrative forfeiture of $103,396,765 10 (R1.9 billion). This punitive action is the result of SAP’s violation of the anti-bribery and books and records provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, relating to the scheme to pay bribes to South African officials. A similar violation occurred for its scheme to pay bribes to Indonesian officials, leading to further charges.

Steps Towards Redemption

SAP has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the department to resolve the criminal charges related to its worldwide bribery practices. In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. also announced that SAP effectively blew the whistle on itself and had collaborated with South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the investigations. SAP’s readiness to uncover its wrongdoings and commitment to compliance policies and procedures is a small but significant step towards redemption, reflecting a pressing need for corporate transparency and accountability in today’s business landscape.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

