Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational

The Santa Ynez Valley High School wrestling team – the Pirates – wrapped up the 2023 leg of their 2023-24 season with a sterling performance at the Dinuba Invitational. The Invitational saw five of the Pirates securing finishes amongst the top eight, a remarkable feat indeed.

Top Performers

Santino Alvaro, competing in the 126-pound category, and Ben Flores in the 150-pound category both seized third place. Alvaro, with an impressive 3-1 record, and Flores, holding a 4-1 record, showcased their skills and tenacity on the mat. Not far behind was Anthony Herrera, who wrestled his way to a commendable fourth place in the 285-pound division, also with a 4-1 record.

Other Notable Performances

Neal Cunningham, wrestling at 138 pounds, and Tomas Rodrigues, in the 215 pounds category, both secured eighth place finishes. Both athletes held a 2-2 record, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to the sport.

Looking Forward

January promises to be an action-packed month for the Pirates. The team has five league dual matches lined up, putting them to the test right from the start of the new year. The Santa Ynez Invitational – Battle of the Valley will also take center stage, hosted by the Pirates themselves on January 12 and 13. Furthermore, the Pirates are set to host home dual matches on January 10, 24, and 31, providing ample opportunities for the team to shine and build on their achievements from 2023.