en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational

The Santa Ynez Valley High School wrestling team – the Pirates – wrapped up the 2023 leg of their 2023-24 season with a sterling performance at the Dinuba Invitational. The Invitational saw five of the Pirates securing finishes amongst the top eight, a remarkable feat indeed.

Top Performers

Santino Alvaro, competing in the 126-pound category, and Ben Flores in the 150-pound category both seized third place. Alvaro, with an impressive 3-1 record, and Flores, holding a 4-1 record, showcased their skills and tenacity on the mat. Not far behind was Anthony Herrera, who wrestled his way to a commendable fourth place in the 285-pound division, also with a 4-1 record.

Other Notable Performances

Neal Cunningham, wrestling at 138 pounds, and Tomas Rodrigues, in the 215 pounds category, both secured eighth place finishes. Both athletes held a 2-2 record, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to the sport.

Looking Forward

January promises to be an action-packed month for the Pirates. The team has five league dual matches lined up, putting them to the test right from the start of the new year. The Santa Ynez Invitational – Battle of the Valley will also take center stage, hosted by the Pirates themselves on January 12 and 13. Furthermore, the Pirates are set to host home dual matches on January 10, 24, and 31, providing ample opportunities for the team to shine and build on their achievements from 2023.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership

By Salman Khan

Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start

By Salman Khan

Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State

By Salman Khan

A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump

By Salman Khan

Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internatio ...
@Canada · 1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internatio ...
heart comment 0
Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge

By Salman Khan

Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge
TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee’s Term Nears End

By Salman Khan

TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee's Term Nears End
Paige Bueckers’ Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women’s Basketball

By Salman Khan

Paige Bueckers' Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women's Basketball
Shot Clock Classic: A Game-Changer for High School Basketball

By Salman Khan

Shot Clock Classic: A Game-Changer for High School Basketball
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
32 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
1 min
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
1 min
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
1 min
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
1 min
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
1 min
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
1 min
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app