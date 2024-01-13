Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game

In an adrenaline-charged Ocean League game, the Santa Ynez Pirates girls basketball team sailed to a 53-41 victory over the Templeton Eagles. Despite beginning on a sluggish note, the Pirates managed to shift gears as the game progressed, seizing the lead in the crucial fourth quarter.

Pirates Improve Season Record

The victory bolstered the Pirates’ season record to a commendable 11 wins and 6 losses, while simultaneously preserving their undefeated league record at 2-0. On the contrary, the Eagles had to recalibrate their record to 11 wins and 7 losses, with a slightly tarnished league record of 1-1.

LaPointe and Pecile Shine

Emerging as the stars of the game were Santa Ynez players Kylie LaPointe and Helina Pecile. LaPointe delivered a career-best performance, netting a hefty 22 points and adding four steals to her tally. Pecile, on the other hand, was conferred the title of the Player of the Game, courtesy of her formidable triple-double. Her noteworthy performance included 12 points, an impressive 21 rebounds, 11 steals, and four assists.

Notable Performances

Other significant contributions came from Rylan Agin and Lexi Molera. Agin added six points to the Pirates’ scorecard, while Molera chipped in with five points, playing their part in the team’s victory.

With this win under their belt, the Pirates are now gearing up to face Lompoc in their next league game at home on the upcoming Tuesday. If their current form is anything to go by, the Pirates are set to give their opponents a run for their money.