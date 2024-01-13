en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game

In an adrenaline-charged Ocean League game, the Santa Ynez Pirates girls basketball team sailed to a 53-41 victory over the Templeton Eagles. Despite beginning on a sluggish note, the Pirates managed to shift gears as the game progressed, seizing the lead in the crucial fourth quarter.

Pirates Improve Season Record

The victory bolstered the Pirates’ season record to a commendable 11 wins and 6 losses, while simultaneously preserving their undefeated league record at 2-0. On the contrary, the Eagles had to recalibrate their record to 11 wins and 7 losses, with a slightly tarnished league record of 1-1.

LaPointe and Pecile Shine

Emerging as the stars of the game were Santa Ynez players Kylie LaPointe and Helina Pecile. LaPointe delivered a career-best performance, netting a hefty 22 points and adding four steals to her tally. Pecile, on the other hand, was conferred the title of the Player of the Game, courtesy of her formidable triple-double. Her noteworthy performance included 12 points, an impressive 21 rebounds, 11 steals, and four assists.

Notable Performances

Other significant contributions came from Rylan Agin and Lexi Molera. Agin added six points to the Pirates’ scorecard, while Molera chipped in with five points, playing their part in the team’s victory.

With this win under their belt, the Pirates are now gearing up to face Lompoc in their next league game at home on the upcoming Tuesday. If their current form is anything to go by, the Pirates are set to give their opponents a run for their money.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
USA Pickleball, the governing body for the sport in the United States, has revealed the schedule for its 2024 Golden Ticket tournaments. This series of competitions offers amateur players an exclusive route to qualify for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. More than just a chance to compete at the Nationals, the Golden Ticket
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
6 mins ago
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
18 mins ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
36 seconds ago
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
2 mins ago
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
3 mins ago
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
8 seconds
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
10 seconds
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
37 seconds
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
2 mins
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
2 mins
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
3 mins
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
3 mins
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
3 mins
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
4 mins
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
57 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app