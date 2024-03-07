Santa Fe Elementary Volleyball Teams Triumph at Provincial Meet, Eye Regional Championships

Santa Fe's boys and girls elementary volleyball teams demonstrated unparalleled skill and teamwork at the Provincial Meet in the City of Naga, sweeping the championships and securing their places in the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association competitions in May. Both teams outperformed their opponents in every match, showcasing their dominance on the court.

Unstoppable Force

The girls team, under the guidance of trainer Filomeno Giducos and coaches Lilian S. Illut and Michael Vier E. Ilustrisimo, exhibited a high level of play that left their rivals struggling to keep up. Their journey to victory was marked by strategic gameplay and excellent communication, culminating in a decisive win against Dalaguete in the finals. Their performance was further highlighted by Nathania Danelle Pepito and Via P. Illustrisimo, who won individual awards for Best Attacker and MVP, and Best Setter, respectively.

Boys Team's Shining Moment

Similarly, the boys team displayed exceptional skill and determination, with players like Aizer Pacinio earning multiple individual awards, including MVP, Best Middle Blocker, and Best Spiker. Their teamwork and strategy were evident in their matches against Moalboal and Balamban, leading them to a well-deserved gold medal. The team's success is a testament to the effective coaching by Abegail Mae R. Adlaon and Nino Chris Zaspa, and the hard work and dedication of each team member.

Beyond Volleyball

Aside from their success in volleyball, Santa Fe also showcased their athletic prowess in track and field, securing an impressive tally of medals. Standout performances came from Mariel Collarin, Heart Monterde, and Vergil Ejada, who led the medal haul with golds in the triple jump and middle-distance running events. This all-around athletic excellence underscores Santa Fe's commitment to nurturing young talents across various sports disciplines.

As Santa Fe's volleyball teams prepare for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association, their recent triumphs serve not only as a testament to their skill and dedication but also as a beacon of inspiration for their peers. Their achievements are a reminder of the potential that lies in teamwork, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. With such promising young athletes, the future of Santa Fe's sports programs looks brighter than ever.