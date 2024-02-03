Santa Fe Country Club Settles Historic Water Dispute for $600,000

In a settlement that marks the end of an era, the Santa Fe Country Club has agreed to pay the city of Santa Fe $600,000 over the next six years, concluding a lawsuit over the club's historic free use of city water dating back to 1959. This agreement, unanimously approved by the City Council and awaiting final signatures, signals a dramatic shift from a longstanding agreement which saw the club having free access to city-treated effluent to irrigate its golf course, provided it kept green fees reasonable.

Breaking Down the Settlement

The dispute, which saw Santa Fe seeking to terminate the contract in 2022, took center stage as it emerged that the city had supplied the club with over 5 billion gallons of water without charge. Under the new settlement, the city will supply the club with up to 650,000 gallons of treated sewage daily for three years, and potable water if necessary, while the club repays $600,000 for previously used drinkable water. Post-2027, any new arrangements must align with current effluent regulations.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Issues

The city has grappled with issues at its wastewater treatment plant, which has led to occasional switches to potable water for irrigation. As part of the agreement, provisions have been included for the club to minimize the use of potable water and to pay the base rate for any used. The city will also undertake infrastructure improvements to ensure a consistent effluent supply to the club.

Conditions for Effluent Use and Compensation

The settlement also includes conditions for daily effluent use and compensations for shortfalls. The terms specify the payment schedule, marking a new chapter in the relationship between the club and the city. This settlement permanently releases both parties from the original agreements and all pending litigation without either side admitting wrongdoing.