Santa Elena Sports Complex Criticized for Poor Facilities Amid Football Tournaments

The Cayo Football Association is currently in the spotlight, not for the skillful plays on the field, but for the substandard conditions at the Santa Elena Sports Complex. The complex, which hosts football tournaments every Saturday for Under 10 and Under 13 teams from the Twin Towns, is at the center of a growing controversy over its dilapidated bathrooms and the lack of shade for spectators.
Community Concerns Rise
Parents and supporters of the young athletes have voiced their frustration, highlighting the unacceptable state of the complex's facilities. Despite an entrance fee of $5.00 per person (excluding athletes), attendees find themselves without access to basic amenities like functional bathrooms. Moreover, the bleachers, devoid of any shade, force spectators to endure the harsh sun, detracting from the enjoyment of the game.
Facility Failures Impact Attendance
The condition of the Santa Elena Sports Complex has not only caused discomfort among attendees but also raised questions about the allocation of the entrance fees collected. Parents and families are questioning why the funds are not being utilized for the necessary repairs and upgrades. This discontent has sparked a broader discussion on the importance of maintaining public sports facilities to a standard that ensures the comfort and safety of all users.
Call for Action
In light of the mounting dissatisfaction, there is a growing call for the local authorities and the Cayo Football Association to address these concerns promptly. The community is urging for a renovation of the dilapidated facilities and the installation of adequate shade on the bleachers. Such improvements are not only essential for the current tournament but for the long-term viability of the Santa Elena Sports Complex as a venue for local sports and community events.
As the situation unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on how the Cayo Football Association and local officials respond to the outcry. The resolution of these issues could set a precedent for how public sports facilities are managed and maintained, ensuring that future events can be enjoyed by all, without compromise to comfort or safety.