Sports

Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory

In an electrifying turn of events, Santa Clara’s men’s basketball team achieved a landmark victory over No. 23 Gonzaga, ending their 26-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. The game, a nail-biter till the very end, saw Adama-Alpha Bal clinching the victory for Santa Clara with a decisive layup merely 4.6 seconds before the final buzzer.

A Historic Win for Santa Clara

This victory is a monumental moment in Santa Clara’s sports history – their first triumph over Gonzaga since January 20, 2011. It was an electrifying night at the Leavey Center, with the crowd erupting into celebration as the Broncos beat the odds to pull off a 77-76 win. The game was a roller coaster of emotions, with the lead changing hands or being tied 11 times. Santa Clara’s stellar performance also marked their undefeated 3-0 start in the West Coast Conference, an achievement not seen since the 2003-04 season.

Gonzaga’s Anton Watson Shines Despite Defeat

Despite the loss, Gonzaga’s Anton Watson had a remarkable game, matching his career high of 32 points and setting a personal best with six steals. His commendable performance, however, was not enough to secure a victory for Gonzaga or to mark Coach Mark Few’s 700th career win. The Broncos out-rebounded Gonzaga 44-31, a significant factor that turned the game in Santa Clara’s favor.

College Basketball Roundup

In other college basketball news, No. 10 Illinois held off Michigan State in a tight game ending 71-68. Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins, and Ty Rodgers each contributed 15 points to fend off the Spartans. Meanwhile, No. 24 Florida Atlantic managed to secure a thrilling victory over Tulane, 85-84, thanks to Alijah Martin’s crucial free throws in the game’s final moments. Despite a strong comeback attempt by Tulane, this victory was Florida Atlantic’s for the taking.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

