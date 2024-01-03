en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing

The centenary of Turkish rowing is set to be commemorated with an event of monumental significance. The Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing (Ergometer) Championship, coordinated by the Turkish Rowing Federation, will inaugurate the rowing season on January 6, 2024, at the Atakoy Athletics Hall in Istanbul. This championship holds a special place in the annals of the sport, marking 100 years of rowing history in Turkey.

A Historic Start to the Season

As the rowing fraternity gathers in Istanbul, this championship is more than just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of a century-long journey of rowing in Turkey. Clubs across the country will be vying for victory, each aware of the significance of emerging victorious in this milestone year. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with the echoes of the past merging with the excitement of the present.

(Read Also: Turkish Authorities Arrest 33 Suspected Mossad Spies Amid Rising Israel-Hamas Tensions)

The Inclusion of Para-rowing

In a commendable move towards inclusivity, the championship for the first time will feature para-rowing competitions. This introduction broadens the scope of the sport, welcoming athletes of all abilities to partake in this historic event. The inclusion of para-rowing signifies a positive shift towards accommodating diversity in the sport, further enriching the rowing community.’

(Read Also: Turk Telekom’s Nationwide Initiative: Expanding Fiber Network Connectivity Across Turkey)

A Day of Intense Competition

The competition begins at 9:00 am, promising a full day of high-intensity rowing action. Athletes across various categories, including Senior, U23, U19, U17, and U15, both women and men, will compete with the goal of becoming champions in their respective categories. The day-long event will showcase a panorama of athletic prowess, with the spirit of competition burning bright into the evening hours.

Read More

0
Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success

By Salman Khan

Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

By Salman Khan

Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up

By Salman Khan

A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season ...
@Baseball · 4 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season ...
heart comment 0
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers

By Salman Khan

Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls’ Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Rhea Ripley Defends Women’s World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio

By Salman Khan

Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL

By Salman Khan

Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
23 seconds
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
36 seconds
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
3 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
4 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
4 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
4 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
5 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
5 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app