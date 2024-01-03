Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing

The centenary of Turkish rowing is set to be commemorated with an event of monumental significance. The Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing (Ergometer) Championship, coordinated by the Turkish Rowing Federation, will inaugurate the rowing season on January 6, 2024, at the Atakoy Athletics Hall in Istanbul. This championship holds a special place in the annals of the sport, marking 100 years of rowing history in Turkey.

A Historic Start to the Season

As the rowing fraternity gathers in Istanbul, this championship is more than just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of a century-long journey of rowing in Turkey. Clubs across the country will be vying for victory, each aware of the significance of emerging victorious in this milestone year. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with the echoes of the past merging with the excitement of the present.

The Inclusion of Para-rowing

In a commendable move towards inclusivity, the championship for the first time will feature para-rowing competitions. This introduction broadens the scope of the sport, welcoming athletes of all abilities to partake in this historic event. The inclusion of para-rowing signifies a positive shift towards accommodating diversity in the sport, further enriching the rowing community.’

A Day of Intense Competition

The competition begins at 9:00 am, promising a full day of high-intensity rowing action. Athletes across various categories, including Senior, U23, U19, U17, and U15, both women and men, will compete with the goal of becoming champions in their respective categories. The day-long event will showcase a panorama of athletic prowess, with the spirit of competition burning bright into the evening hours.

