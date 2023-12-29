Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India’s Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami’s Absence

In the wake of India’s devastating loss to South Africa in the opening Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his insights into the match’s outcome. The game, which concluded on December 28, marked India’s third-largest defeat against South Africa in Tests, as they lost by an innings and 32 runs.

Shami’s Absence: A Crucial Factor

Manjrekar pinpointed the absence of pace bowler Mohammed Shami as a critical factor in the defeat. Shami, acclaimed for his exceptional record in South Africa, has claimed 35 wickets in eight matches there, including two five-wicket hauls. He was the top wicket-taker for India during their last tour to South Africa two years prior. Unfortunately, an ankle injury excluded Shami from participation in the current series.

Adapting to South African Conditions

Manjrekar emphasized Shami’s knack for extracting movement on pitches that offer minimal assistance, suggesting that his presence could have made a significant impact. He also advised that Indian bowlers need to adapt their bowling strategies to match the South African conditions if they hope to rebound in the ongoing series.

The Match in Review

The first Test saw India losing by an innings and 32 runs, with skipper Rohit Sharma conceding that the Indian team’s bowling was subpar. Despite a counter-attacking knock of 101 by KL Rahul, South Africa’s dominance, led by Dean Elgar’s remarkable 185 and Rabada’s five-wicket haul, overshadowed India’s efforts. The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger dismantled India’s entire batting line-up, concluding the game on the third day itself.

Following the defeat, the International Cricket Council penalized India with a 2-point deduction for failing to maintain the required over rate during the Centurion Test. This penalty, along with a fine of 10% of their match fee, resulted in India slipping to No. 6 in the World Test Championship standings. Rohit Sharma admitted the team’s failure to adapt to the conditions and the opposition’s strengths, expressing the need for collective effort in order to win Test matches.