Saniyah Hall Crowned Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year, Leads 2023-24 All-District Selections

Laurel's Saniyah Hall shines as the Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in Division II, marking a significant milestone in the 2023-24 season. Announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Hall's stellar performance has positioned her at the forefront of high school basketball in Ohio. Alongside Hall, Solon's Mackenzie Blackford and North Ridgeville's Grace Kingery have been recognized as Division I Co-Players of the Year, highlighting their remarkable contributions to their teams and the sport.

Exceptional Talent and Dedication

During the regular season, Saniyah Hall led the Gators with an impressive average of 25.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Her versatility on the court is further demonstrated by her averages of 3.9 assists, 3.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Hall's season was punctuated by a triple-double, 15 double-doubles, and scoring achievements including two 40-point games and three 30-point games. Her exceptional talent has attracted scholarship offers from prestigious programs, ranging from Notre Dame to USC.

Division I Standouts and Coaching Excellence

In Division I, the spotlight also shines on Mackenzie Blackford and Grace Kingery, who shared the Player of the Year award. Blackford, a dynamic 5-foot-7 guard and Duquesne recruit, averaged 24.1 points per game. Kingery, who is committed to Ball State, impressed with an average of 25.8 points per game for North Ridgeville. The coaching realm saw notable achievements as well, with Brush's Demarris Winters earning the Division I Coach of the Year title for leading the Arcs to a 19-3 regular season and their first district championship since 2011. Randy Vencill of Ashtabula Edgewood was honored as the Division II Coach of the Year.

Spotlight on Division III and IV Achievements

In Division III, Warrensville Heights' Chelsea Johnson was named Player of the Year, while Keystone's Rocky Houston took home the Coach of the Year award after guiding his team to an undefeated regular season and a district championship. Division IV accolades went to Richmond Heights sophomore Honor Hall and coach Eugene White, who both claimed player and coach of the year honors, respectively. These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent present across all divisions in Northeast Ohio girls basketball.

As the Northeast Lakes All-District selections draw attention to the outstanding achievements of these young athletes and coaches, it's clear that their hard work, dedication, and passion for the game have not gone unnoticed. The journey of these exceptional talents through the season has not only defined their high school careers but also set a high bar for future athletes. As they move forward, whether in high school basketball or at the collegiate level, their impact on the sport and the inspiration they provide to upcoming players will be a lasting legacy of the 2023-24 season.