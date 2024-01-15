en English
India

Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation

In the realm of cross-border sports union, recent developments have fanned the flames of conjecture regarding the marital status of renowned Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. The couple, who’ve been in the public eye since their union due to the historical rivalry between their nations, are now under the microscope following peculiar changes on their respective Instagram accounts.

Instagram Activity Sparks Rumors

Sania Mirza, in a move that has left fans and followers puzzled, has deleted all photographs with her husband, Shoaib Malik from her Instagram account. This action coincides with Shoaib Malik’s elimination of his wife’s name from his Instagram bio. These simultaneous alterations have ignited speculation regarding the solidity of their marriage.

Rumored Infidelity Stirs Controversy

Alongside the Instagram changes, allegations have emerged suggesting Shoaib Malik’s unfaithfulness to Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. These rumors gained momentum further with the circulation of contentious photographs of the two.

However, Ayesha Omar, in an attempt to quell the rising storm, denied any romantic involvement with Malik, asserting that their relationship was purely professional, linked primarily to a photo shoot.

Public Confirmation or Denial Awaited

Despite the whirlwind of rumors and significant alterations on social media platforms, both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have maintained a dignified silence, offering neither public confirmation nor denial of the divorce rumors. This silence, while respectful, has only served to heighten the intrigue and speculation surrounding their marital status.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

