Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Sandpoint Bulldogs clinched a victory over the Lewiston High School Bengals in a nail-biting Inland Empire League girls basketball matchup. The final score stood at 56-44 in favor of the Bulldogs, a testament to their early lead that the Bengals, despite a strong second half, could not overcome.

Sandpoint Bulldogs: A Display of Power

Leading the Bulldogs to their victory were Taylor Mire and Karlie Banks, who scored 19 and 18 points respectively. Banks further contributed with 7 rebounds and 3 steals, showcasing her all-around skill on the court. Brecken Mire, another key player for the Bulldogs, added 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, helping to solidify the Bulldogs’ lead. Lily Richardson also had a season-high four steals and three assists, reinforcing the Bulldogs’ strong defensive play.

Lewiston Bengals: A Fight till the End

Despite trailing by 19-7 at halftime, the Bengals showed remarkable resilience. By the end of the second and third quarters, they reduced their deficit to just nine points, showing a commendable second half performance. Bree Albright, the top scorer for the Bengals, contributed 14 points, demonstrating her offensive prowess on the court. However, the Bengals’ late rally could not overturn the Bulldogs’ early lead, resulting in a final score of 56-44.

Inland Empire League: The Bigger Picture

With this victory, the Bulldogs’ record now stands at an impressive 12-2, while the Bengals stand at 6-9. In another league game, the Prairie Pirates secured a victory over Deary with a score of 50-37. This win improved the Pirates’ record to 7-6, while Deary dropped to 5-5. The Bulldogs are now set to host Lake City in their upcoming game on Thursday, setting the stage for another exciting Inland Empire League matchup.