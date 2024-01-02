en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit

The much-anticipated Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, a pivotal event in the professional rodeo calendar, is set to kick off its 90th edition in Odessa, Texas, at the Ector County Coliseum. The event, which marks the onset of the professional rodeo season each January, follows the conclusion of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Event Line-up and Special Highlights

Scheduled to commence on January 3rd and run until January 14th, the event boasts an array of adrenaline-fueled rodeo performances and culminates in a grand dance. The first rodeo performance is slated for January 4th, with festivities drawing to a close on January 14th.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of events including bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and bareback riding, with full performances planned for several nights starting at 7:30 pm. Notable events include a breakaway roping session on January 7th, steer roping at the ACE Arena, and a Super Tuesday Roping event.

Additional Festivities and Charitable Causes

Adding to the vibrancy of the occasion are special events such as the Christian Youth Night and a Rodeo Dance featuring renowned Texas Music artist Jon Wolfe with Carson Jeffery. The rodeo dance, which requires separate tickets, will take place after the rodeo in Barn G.

Proceeds from the event support local youth through scholarships, with thousands of dollars awarded annually, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community development.

Voices of the Rodeo

Seven-time NFR qualifier and Saddle Bronc rider Brody Cress spoke with CBS7’s Matthew Alvarez about the upcoming Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Additionally, the Vice President of Livestock, Morgan Cox, shared insights about the history and uniqueness of the event. The personal narratives of these professionals underscore the significance of the rodeo in the broader context of the sport and the community.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Purdue vs Maryland: A Battle of Skill, Strategy, and Collegiate Spirit

By Salman Khan

Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future

By Salman Khan

Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record

By Salman Khan

The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves

By Salman Khan

Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 ...
@Fashion · 9 mins
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 ...
heart comment 0
USF Men’s Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach

By Salman Khan

USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
FIFA Investigates Spanish Soccer Official Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

By Salman Khan

FIFA Investigates Spanish Soccer Official Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Seven Network Tops Tuesday Night’s Australian TV Ratings With Big Bash League Game

By Salman Khan

Seven Network Tops Tuesday Night's Australian TV Ratings With Big Bash League Game
Buffalo Bills: A Crucial AFC East Title Game on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Bills: A Crucial AFC East Title Game on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
2 mins
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
3 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
4 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
4 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
4 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
4 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
4 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
4 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
5 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
29 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app