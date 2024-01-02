Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit

The much-anticipated Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, a pivotal event in the professional rodeo calendar, is set to kick off its 90th edition in Odessa, Texas, at the Ector County Coliseum. The event, which marks the onset of the professional rodeo season each January, follows the conclusion of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Event Line-up and Special Highlights

Scheduled to commence on January 3rd and run until January 14th, the event boasts an array of adrenaline-fueled rodeo performances and culminates in a grand dance. The first rodeo performance is slated for January 4th, with festivities drawing to a close on January 14th.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of events including bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and bareback riding, with full performances planned for several nights starting at 7:30 pm. Notable events include a breakaway roping session on January 7th, steer roping at the ACE Arena, and a Super Tuesday Roping event.

Additional Festivities and Charitable Causes

Adding to the vibrancy of the occasion are special events such as the Christian Youth Night and a Rodeo Dance featuring renowned Texas Music artist Jon Wolfe with Carson Jeffery. The rodeo dance, which requires separate tickets, will take place after the rodeo in Barn G.

Proceeds from the event support local youth through scholarships, with thousands of dollars awarded annually, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community development.

Voices of the Rodeo

Seven-time NFR qualifier and Saddle Bronc rider Brody Cress spoke with CBS7’s Matthew Alvarez about the upcoming Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Additionally, the Vice President of Livestock, Morgan Cox, shared insights about the history and uniqueness of the event. The personal narratives of these professionals underscore the significance of the rodeo in the broader context of the sport and the community.