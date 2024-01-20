San Pedro's 'Conquer the Bridge' Race: A Testimony to Community Solidarity

San Pedro witnessed a display of resilience, unity, and tradition on September 5th as hundreds of participants, undeterred by the blistering heat, took part in the 13th annual "Conquer the Bridge" race. This 5.3-mile journey is not just a local tradition; it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the San Pedro community.

Reviving Tradition Amid the Pandemic

The race, which attracted approximately 2,600 participants in 2021, resumed after being paused the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A symbol of normalcy returning, the event saw runners and walkers alike take on the challenge of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, undeterred by the soaring temperatures.

Memory of The Event's Creator

Adding a layer of poignancy to the day was the memory of the event's creator, Michael Patrick Hogue. The late Hogue's vision for a community event that brought people together for a common goal still inspires many today. His legacy lives on with each step taken on the iconic bridge.

A Shift in Traditions

In previous years, the race coincidentally coincided with LA Fleet Week celebrations, lending it the air of a concluding event for the festivities, even though it was never officially part of Fleet Week. However, this incidental connection is no more as LA Fleet Week has permanently moved to Memorial Day weekend, a shift made for various factors, including the potential for cooler weather.

Despite the changes and challenges, the spirit of the "Conquer the Bridge" race remains undaunted. The enthusiasm of the participants, coupled with the iconic bridge crossing, keeps this tradition alive and vibrant, a true testament to the resilience and unity of the San Pedro community.