San Miguel Triumphs Over Rain or Shine in PBA Philippine Cup Opener

MANILA–San Miguel's Philippine Cup campaign kicked off with an impressive victory at the Araneta Coliseum, signaling a robust start to Season 48 of the PBA. Spearheaded by Jericho Cruz's standout performance, the team notched a 109-97 win against Rain or Shine, overcoming a formidable 31-point effort from Leonard Santillan.

Advertisment

Dynamic Offense Sets Tone

Friday's match showcased San Miguel's offensive prowess, with five players scoring in double figures. Cruz led the charge with 20 points, closely followed by sharpshooter Marcio Lassiter's 17 points. The team's depth was further highlighted by significant contributions from Don Trollano, June Mar Fajardo, and Terrence Romeo. A pivotal 12-2 run before halftime established a lead that San Miguel would not relinquish, underlining their dominance in the game.

Defensive Strategies and Team Effort

Advertisment

Despite Rain or Shine's efforts to bridge the gap, San Miguel's defense and collective team play stifled any comeback attempts. Coach Jorge Gallent praised his team's intense preparation and focus, attributes that were evident in their gameplay. Rain or Shine, despite a strong showing from Santillan and Beau Belga, faltered, leaving them winless after four games.

Looking Ahead

San Miguel's victory sets a positive tone for their campaign, with the team looking to build on this success in upcoming matches. The integration of Fajardo into the lineup, following his recent injury, adds another layer to the team's dynamic. As the season progresses, San Miguel's depth and strategic gameplay position them as formidable contenders in the Philippine Cup.