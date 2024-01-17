San Jose Sharks to Retire Joe Thornton's No. 19 Jersey

The San Jose Sharks have made their intention clear: during the next NHL season, the team will retire Joe Thornton's No. 19 jersey. This act is a tribute to the significant contributions Thornton, an iconic figure in hockey, made during his distinguished 15-season tenure with the Sharks.

A Glorious Career

Over 24 seasons in the NHL, Thornton made his mark as an outstanding player. During his time with the Sharks, he not only served as team captain for four seasons but also established himself as the franchise's all-time assists leader, with an impressive tally of 804 assists. He ranks second with 1,055 points and third in games played, with 1,104 for the Sharks.

Thornton's impact transcended regular-season games. He amassed 115 points in 144 playoff games, steering the Sharks to reach the conference finals four times and the Stanley Cup Final once in 2016.

Trade, Triumph, and Trophies

The Sharks secured Thornton in a trade from the Boston Bruins in 2005. He promptly proved his worth by winning the Hart and Art Ross Trophies that season. His jersey retirement will be only the second in Sharks history, following Patrick Marleau's No. 12 retirement.

An Impressive Legacy

Thornton's professional hockey career stretched from the Bruins to the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers. He tallied an impressive 1,539 points across 1,714 NHL games. He announced his retirement from professional hockey in October. Mike Grier, the current Sharks general manager and former player, lauded Thornton as an exceptional playmaker and a generous teammate off the ice.