en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

San Jose Sharks’ Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
San Jose Sharks’ Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance

Logan Couture, the captain of the San Jose Sharks and a significant player in the NHL, is looking to make a comeback after an extended period on the sidelines due to a lower-body injury. Having faced a couple of setbacks in his recovery, including a month-long break from the ice in November, Couture has expressed his intention to fully participate in a minimum of two practice sessions before thinking about returning to the game.

Recovery and Potential Return

The return of Couture, who boasts a career record of 700 goals in 927 regular-season games over his 14-year NHL career, could be as soon as the upcoming weekend if his practice sessions continue without any issues. This would align perfectly with the Sharks’ home schedule, with practice sessions lined up for Wednesday and Friday.

The Sharks, currently in the grip of an eight-game losing streak, are looking to wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday afternoon match against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The absence of Couture has undoubtedly impacted the team’s performance, given his crucial role and impressive track record.

Sharks’ Struggles

The Sharks have been struggling on the ice, with their most recent loss to the Detroit Red Wings marking their ninth consecutive defeat. Their current losing streak and the worst record in the NHL underscores the difficulties they face. David Perron of the Red Wings secured the win for his team by scoring two late goals, one of which was a power-play goal. Alexander Barabanov, on the other hand, achieved his 100th NHL point for the Sharks.

Anticipating a Boost

The Sharks are eagerly awaiting the return of Couture, hoping it will provide the much-needed stimulus to improve the team’s performance. The team’s coach, David Quinn, has expressed frustration with the varied reasons for their losses. The return of Couture is, therefore, seen as a potential turning point that could help the Sharks steer their course back towards victory.

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Higher University Subsidies Not Reflective of More Educated Population: Fraser Institute Study

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kin Park Frostival 2024: A Winter Delight for Fort St. John Residents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique 'Glow in the Dark' Event ...
@Canada · 15 mins
Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique 'Glow in the Dark' Event ...
heart comment 0
Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law
Canada to Offer Visas to 1,000 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada to Offer Visas to 1,000 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict
Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
20 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
21 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
58 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
4 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app