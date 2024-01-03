San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans

In a riveting convergence of West Coast Conference (WCC) basketball powerhouses, the San Francisco Dons, boasting an 11-4 record, will square off against the Pacific Tigers, currently at 6-9, in Stockton, California. This Thursday evening matchup scheduled for 10 p.m. EST, promises a fiery contest between two of the conference’s most interesting teams.

Anticipation Builds for Pacific vs Dons

The anticipation of a captivating encounter between Jonathan Mogbo of the Dons and Moe Odum of the Tigers has fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the Tigers’ home record of 5-4, their performance against teams with winning records has been less than stellar, as reflected in their 3-7 record. On the flip side, the Dons have had their own struggles in away games, with a 1-2 record, and have evenly split their games that were decided by a margin of 3 points or fewer.

Three-Point Showdown

Another factor that adds a layer of intrigue to this matchup is the teams’ prowess from beyond the arc. The Tigers are known for their three-point shooting, averaging 6.9 successful attempts per game. However, the Dons, who allow an average of 5.3 three-pointers per game, aren’t far behind with an average of 8.7 three-pointers per game. The Pacific Tigers, on the other hand, concede an average of 7.3 three-pointers per game.

Key Players in the Spotlight

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on key players like Judson Martindale, who averages 10.5 points per game, and Moe Odum, with recent averages of 9.1 points and four assists for the Tigers. On the Dons’ side, Marcus Williams stands out with averages of 14.3 points and 1.7 three-pointers per game, while Jonathan Mogbo’s averages of 13.2 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games cannot be overlooked. Looking at the last 10 games, the Tigers have a 4-6 record, averaging 64.2 points, whereas the Dons have been more successful with an 8-2 record, averaging 74.6 points per game. This is the first conference play meeting between the two teams this season, setting the stage for a memorable showdown.