Sports

San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots

The San Francisco Dons and the Portland Pilots are primed for a West Coast college basketball showdown this Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. The War Memorial Gymnasium is the chosen battlefield, a familiar turf for the Dons who are looking forward to extending their ten-game home winning streak.

A Tale of Two Teams

The Dons are on an impressive run this season, boasting a 13-4 record. They enter the game fresh off an 83-63 triumph over the Toreros. Their success is largely attributed to the dynamic duo, Ndewedo Newbury and Jonathan Mogbo, who have been instrumental in the team’s victories. Mogbo, in particular, has been on a tear, achieving a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the last game, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least ten rebounds.

In contrast, the Pilots, holding a 7-10 record, are in desperate need of a turnaround. Their recent 95-52 defeat against the Gaels extended their losing streak against Saint Mary’s to 11 games. Struggling in recent times, the Pilots have lost five of their last six games, a slump they are eager to break.

Historical Matchups and Predictions

Games between the Dons and Pilots have always been keenly contested. San Francisco holds a slight edge in the head-to-head record with seven wins in their last ten encounters. Their previous meeting was a nail-biter, with the Dons narrowly clinching victory 92-89 in February 2023.

The Dons are currently favored by 16.5 points, with the over/under set at 143 points. However, in sports, predictions can only take you so far. The true story will unfold on the court.

Tuning In

Fans eager to catch the action can tune in to the CBS Sports App or stream the game online. Those wishing to experience the thrill in person can grab tickets, currently averaging at $26.78.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

