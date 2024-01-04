San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers

The upcoming game between the San Francisco Dons and the Pacific Tigers is generating significant buzz, with the Dons currently favored by a substantial 19 points. The game is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2024, and will be hosted at the Alex G. Spanos Center. The WCC Network will air the match at 10:00 PM ET, with the total points predicted to be 136.

A Closer Look at the Teams

The San Francisco Dons have experienced a successful season so far, boasting a 10-4-0 record against the spread. Their aim is to extend their current three-game winning streak. On the other side of the court, the Pacific Tigers have struggled to find their footing this season, having a 2-11-0 record against the spread.

The Numbers Game

Betting trends indicate that the San Francisco Dons have exceeded the game’s point total in five out of 13 instances, while the Pacific Tigers have only managed to do so in three out of 13 games. The Dons average 77.2 points per game, a notch higher than the 73.8 points the Tigers typically concede. However, the Tigers score an average of 64.9 points per game, slightly higher than the 59.3 points the Dons usually allow their opponents.

Key Players and Predictions

Key players such as Jonathan Mogbo and Marcus Williams for San Francisco, and Moe Odum and Donovan Williams for Pacific, are expected to make significant impacts in the game. With betting suggestions and odds from various platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM, the projections favor the Dons to secure a victory in this matchup.