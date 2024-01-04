en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers

The upcoming game between the San Francisco Dons and the Pacific Tigers is generating significant buzz, with the Dons currently favored by a substantial 19 points. The game is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2024, and will be hosted at the Alex G. Spanos Center. The WCC Network will air the match at 10:00 PM ET, with the total points predicted to be 136.

A Closer Look at the Teams

The San Francisco Dons have experienced a successful season so far, boasting a 10-4-0 record against the spread. Their aim is to extend their current three-game winning streak. On the other side of the court, the Pacific Tigers have struggled to find their footing this season, having a 2-11-0 record against the spread.

The Numbers Game

Betting trends indicate that the San Francisco Dons have exceeded the game’s point total in five out of 13 instances, while the Pacific Tigers have only managed to do so in three out of 13 games. The Dons average 77.2 points per game, a notch higher than the 73.8 points the Tigers typically concede. However, the Tigers score an average of 64.9 points per game, slightly higher than the 59.3 points the Dons usually allow their opponents.

Key Players and Predictions

Key players such as Jonathan Mogbo and Marcus Williams for San Francisco, and Moe Odum and Donovan Williams for Pacific, are expected to make significant impacts in the game. With betting suggestions and odds from various platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM, the projections favor the Dons to secure a victory in this matchup.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
With the dawn of 2024, the K.C Irving Regional Centre bore witness to a thrilling game of hockey where the Halifax Mooseheads scored a nail-biting victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The game, marked by impressive performances from both teams, ended in a close 4-3 win favouring the Mooseheads in their first game of the year.
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min ago
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
2 mins ago
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
22 seconds ago
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
26 seconds ago
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
1 min ago
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
18 seconds
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
23 seconds
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
27 seconds
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
57 seconds
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
1 min
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
1 min
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
1 min
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
2 mins
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app