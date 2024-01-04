en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

San Francisco 49ers’ Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
San Francisco 49ers’ Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl

Javon Hargrave, the defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, has been selected to participate in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This is a testament to Hargrave’s exceptional performance during his first season with the 49ers, following his signing as a free agent in 2023.

Hargrave’s Impressive Performance

Over the course of the season, Hargrave demonstrated his prowess on the defensive line, making 44 tackles, 14 of which were hits on the quarterback. His standout statistics also include eight tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a defended pass. This outstanding performance led to his second career selection for the Pro Bowl, highlighting his remarkable skill set, particularly in rushing the passer.

Recognition from Teammates and Fans

His extraordinary performance has not only been recognized by the Pro Bowl selection committee but also by his teammates and fans. One notable instance of this was when his teammate, defensive end Nick Bosa, congratulated Hargrave after he recorded a sack against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers also led the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, with multiple players, including Hargrave, receiving the most votes for their positions.

49ers’ Strong Representation in Pro Bowl

Hargrave will be joining eight other teammates from the 49ers in the Pro Bowl Games. This significant representation from the 49ers marks their highest number of Pro Bowl selections since 2012. The Pro Bowl Games, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium on February 4th, will feature various skill competitions and a flag football game, further spotlighting Hargrave and his teammates’ exceptional skills.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
21 seconds ago
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games’ initial rosters have been unveiled, and the Green Bay Packers have been dealt a surprising hand, with no players making the primary roster. Nevertheless, the team has secured five alternate spots, which could pave the way for their participation, should other players bow out. The Packers’ alternate roster holds promising
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
54 seconds ago
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
2 mins ago
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
25 seconds ago
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
29 seconds ago
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
Denver Broncos Shine in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
29 seconds ago
Denver Broncos Shine in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
Latest Headlines
World News
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
21 seconds
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
25 seconds
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
25 seconds
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
26 seconds
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
29 seconds
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
54 seconds
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
1 min
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
1 min
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
2 mins
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app