Sports

San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their list of seven inactive players for the Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. These players, due to various reasons, including injuries and concussions, will not participate in the upcoming game. The inactives include, notably, quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive tackle Arik Armstead with foot and knee injuries, linebacker Oren Burks with a knee injury, tight end Ross Dwelley with an ankle injury, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is suffering from a concussion, running back Elijah Mitchell with a knee injury, and cornerback Samuel Womack.

Key Players Ruled Out

Prior to the game, the 49ers had declared Armstead, Burks, Dwelley, and Jennings as ruled out against the Ravens. In particular, the absence of Armstead, a key defensive tackle, is a significant omission from the lineup. His absence, alongside the other key players, could pose a potential disadvantage for the 49ers given the strength of the Ravens’ offensive lineup.

Three Players Deemed Questionable

The 49ers had also listed three players as ‘questionable’, including defensive end Randy Gregory with an illness, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave with a hamstring issue, and Mitchell. The final decision saw Gregory and Hargrave deemed active for the game, providing a slight boost to the defensive line. However, Mitchell, a key running back, remains inactive, adding to the list of absent players for the game.

Impact on the Game

With several key players ruled out due to injuries, the 49ers’ lineup will need to rely heavily on backups to fill the void. The game against the Ravens, one of the top teams in the NFL, will undoubtedly prove challenging. Despite these setbacks, the 49ers will need to strategize effectively to maintain their standing in the NFL hierarchy and aim for the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

