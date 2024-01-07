en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

San Diego’s Soccer Talents Eye Spots on U.S. Women’s U-17 Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
San Diego’s Soccer Talents Eye Spots on U.S. Women’s U-17 Team

The U.S. Women’s National Under-17 Soccer Team is in full swing with an intense training camp at the renowned Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. This gathering of future soccer stars is focused on one primary objective – preparing for the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. Among the 36 talented players vying for a coveted spot on the team, there are four who bear the pride of San Diego: Melanie Barcenas, Ava Harrison, Edra Bello, and Ashlyn Puerta.

San Diego’s Fierce Four

Melanie Barcenas, Ava Harrison, Edra Bello, and Ashlyn Puerta are not just any soccer aspirants. They carry with them impressive credentials and a burning desire to represent their city and country on the global stage. Each of these young athletes is striving to secure one of the final 21 spots on the U-17 team roster, and they are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Youngest Debutant in the History of NWSL

15-year-old Melanie Barcenas has already made history as the youngest player ever to debut in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) when she stepped onto the field for the San Diego Wave. Her precocious talent and determination have made her one to watch in the quest for a spot on the U-17 team.

Futures Secured at Prestigious Universities

Ava Harrison and Edra Bello, both high school juniors, have managed to balance their soccer ambitions with academic excellence. Harrison, a forward, has committed to Stanford University and plays for the San Diego Surf. Bello, a defender, is also a part of the Surf team and has paved her path to the University of Southern California. Their commitments to these esteemed universities testify to their discipline and focus, both on and off the field.

Aspiring for a Professional Career

Midfielder Ashlyn Puerta, representing the Albion SC club, has one clear goal in her sights – a professional career in soccer. Being a part of the U-17 team would not only bring her closer to her dream but also put her on the radar of top-tier clubs and scouts.

These four athletes from San Diego embody the spirit of local talent and the aspiration to excel at the highest levels of women’s soccer. Their journeys serve as inspiration for countless young girls who dream of making their mark on the soccer field.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
42 seconds ago
Ryan Fraser Shines in FA Cup, May Earn More Starts
Ryan Fraser, known for his brilliance as a football player on loan to Southampton from Newcastle, delivered a performance to remember in the FA Cup match against Walsall, leading his team to a resounding 4-0 victory. With two goals to his name and an assist for Sekou Mara, Fraser demonstrated his remarkable potential, hinting at
Ryan Fraser Shines in FA Cup, May Earn More Starts
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
5 mins ago
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
Dusty Hernandez Harrison Preserves Undefeated Record in Boxing Showdown
7 mins ago
Dusty Hernandez Harrison Preserves Undefeated Record in Boxing Showdown
Indianapolis Colts' Braden Smith Suffers Knee Injury, Return Uncertain
44 seconds ago
Indianapolis Colts' Braden Smith Suffers Knee Injury, Return Uncertain
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
4 mins ago
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in 'This is Me': An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation
4 mins ago
Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in 'This is Me': An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Fraser Shines in FA Cup, May Earn More Starts
43 seconds
Ryan Fraser Shines in FA Cup, May Earn More Starts
Indianapolis Colts' Braden Smith Suffers Knee Injury, Return Uncertain
45 seconds
Indianapolis Colts' Braden Smith Suffers Knee Injury, Return Uncertain
Congress Protests Over Delayed New Terminal Inauguration at Pune Airport
4 mins
Congress Protests Over Delayed New Terminal Inauguration at Pune Airport
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
4 mins
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in 'This is Me': An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation
4 mins
Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in 'This is Me': An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation
Minnesota Health Department to Host Public Hearing on Sanford Medical Center Unit Closure
4 mins
Minnesota Health Department to Host Public Hearing on Sanford Medical Center Unit Closure
The Influence of Western Propaganda: A Deep Dive into Media Control and Global Perceptions
4 mins
The Influence of Western Propaganda: A Deep Dive into Media Control and Global Perceptions
Sri Lanka's Treasury Enforces Fiscal Discipline Ahead of 2024 Election Year
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Treasury Enforces Fiscal Discipline Ahead of 2024 Election Year
Sri Lanka's Economic Struggles: Government Attempts Recovery Amidst Debates on IMF Assistance
5 mins
Sri Lanka's Economic Struggles: Government Attempts Recovery Amidst Debates on IMF Assistance
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
8 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
9 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
10 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
10 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app