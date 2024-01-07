San Diego’s Soccer Talents Eye Spots on U.S. Women’s U-17 Team

The U.S. Women’s National Under-17 Soccer Team is in full swing with an intense training camp at the renowned Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. This gathering of future soccer stars is focused on one primary objective – preparing for the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. Among the 36 talented players vying for a coveted spot on the team, there are four who bear the pride of San Diego: Melanie Barcenas, Ava Harrison, Edra Bello, and Ashlyn Puerta.

San Diego’s Fierce Four

Melanie Barcenas, Ava Harrison, Edra Bello, and Ashlyn Puerta are not just any soccer aspirants. They carry with them impressive credentials and a burning desire to represent their city and country on the global stage. Each of these young athletes is striving to secure one of the final 21 spots on the U-17 team roster, and they are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Youngest Debutant in the History of NWSL

15-year-old Melanie Barcenas has already made history as the youngest player ever to debut in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) when she stepped onto the field for the San Diego Wave. Her precocious talent and determination have made her one to watch in the quest for a spot on the U-17 team.

Futures Secured at Prestigious Universities

Ava Harrison and Edra Bello, both high school juniors, have managed to balance their soccer ambitions with academic excellence. Harrison, a forward, has committed to Stanford University and plays for the San Diego Surf. Bello, a defender, is also a part of the Surf team and has paved her path to the University of Southern California. Their commitments to these esteemed universities testify to their discipline and focus, both on and off the field.

Aspiring for a Professional Career

Midfielder Ashlyn Puerta, representing the Albion SC club, has one clear goal in her sights – a professional career in soccer. Being a part of the U-17 team would not only bring her closer to her dream but also put her on the radar of top-tier clubs and scouts.

These four athletes from San Diego embody the spirit of local talent and the aspiration to excel at the highest levels of women’s soccer. Their journeys serve as inspiration for countless young girls who dream of making their mark on the soccer field.