San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game

On December 29, 2023, the San Diego State Aztecs clinched a significant victory against the No. 13 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, ending the game with a triumphant 84-74 score in a riveting nonconference game at Spokane, Washington. The Aztecs’ win was marked by a dominant performance, led by Reese Waters who scored 22 points, and Jaedon LeDee who contributed 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Aztec’s Triumph

As the Aztecs secured their victory against the Bulldogs, Darrion Trammell also played a pivotal role, scoring 17 points, which helped the Aztecs to lead by as much as 15 points during the game. San Diego State’s effective field goal percentage stood at a commendable 50%, showcasing their superior play during the game. The Aztecs’ performance was further highlighted by a decisive 10-point run in the second half, which ultimately led to their victory.

Gonzaga’s Struggle

For Gonzaga, despite their best efforts, the game ended in defeat. Graham Ike scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds, and Anton Watson added 16 points. Ryan Nembhard contributed 15 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs found themselves struggling with a lower 42.4% shooting from the field.

Historical Perspective

This loss marked only the 17th home defeat for Gonzaga in the last 20 seasons at the McCarthey Athletic Center, and notably, San Diego State has been responsible for two of these losses, with their previous win dating back to the 2010-11 season. In other basketball news, the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Arizona Wildcats, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks also registered wins in their respective games.

In conclusion, the game between San Diego State and Gonzaga Bulldogs was a display of skill, strategy, and determination. The Aztecs exhibited a strong and consistent performance, leading to their memorable victory. This game will be remembered as a significant chapter in the history of both these teams, as they continue to navigate their paths in the world of basketball.