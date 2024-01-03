San Diego Padres to Reinforce Bullpen with International Talent

As the MLB off-season progresses, the San Diego Padres are on the brink of securing a new international talent, Korean closer Woo Suk Go. This move comes shortly after their recent acquisition of Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui, a former Rakuten Golden Eagles player who saved 39 games. The Padres’ strategic maneuvering in the international market is reflective of their commitment to maintaining a robust bullpen.

A New Chapter for Woo Suk Go

Woo Suk Go, a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, has amassed 139 saves over his seven-year career overseas with the LG Twins. In 2023, he pitched 44 innings, securing a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 59:22 K:BB ratio. Despite an alarming walk rate and more than 10% of opposing hitters securing walks in four seasons, Go’s potential as a reliable arm in the bullpen remains undeniable.

Reinforcing the Padres’ Bullpen

The signing of Go is expected to fill the void left by Josh Hader, the Padres’ former closer. Since joining the Padres at the 2022 trade deadline, Hader has garnered 40 saves. However, his anticipated departure has necessitated the team to seek a worthy replacement. The Padres also rely on Robert Suarez for late-inning relief, a player who, despite a 4.23 ERA in the previous season, impressed with a 2.27 ERA in 45 appearances the year before.

The Power of International Talent

The Padres’ approach to strengthening their bullpen extends beyond domestic borders. The signing of Yuki Matsui and the impending acquisition of Woo Suk Go affirms their commitment to leveraging international talent with closing experience. These thoughtful acquisitions may offer the Padres a competitive edge in the 2024 season, marking a new era for a team known for their strategic use of international talent.