San Diego Mojo Gears Up for Inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Match

In a landmark moment for professional indoor volleyball, the San Diego Mojo is poised to make its highly anticipated debut in the Pro Volleyball Federation against the Atlanta Vibe. Scheduled for this Thursday, the encounter is set to tip-off at 4 p.m., broadcasting live on YouTube and Stadium for enthusiastic fans and curious onlookers alike.

New Blood on the Court

San Diego Mojo, an expansion team owned by beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings, is a fresh addition to the indoor Pro Volleyball Federation. The team's debut against the seasoned Atlanta Vibe, currently holding a 2-0 record, promises to be a fierce and engaging match. The Vibe, having kicked off their season a week earlier, will undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge for the new entrant.

Local Talent Takes Center Stage

Morgan Lewis from Encinitas and Kendra Dahlke from Bonsall, both with notable collegiate volleyball backgrounds at the University of Oregon and the University of Arizona respectively, form part of the exciting roster for the San Diego Mojo. Their presence in the team not only amplifies local representation but also brings a wealth of experience and skill to the court.

Experienced Hands at the Helm

The coaching staff of the Mojo is a blend of seasoned professionals. At the helm is Deitre Collins-Parker, a former coach at San Diego State University, joined by Noly Mon, a highly respected college and club coach with roots as a standout at Miramar College. This fusion of experience and local insight amplifies the team's potential for a strong start in the federation.

As the Mojo prepares for its inaugural game, anticipation is high. The match represents not just the team's first foray into professional volleyball but also a pivotal moment in the evolution of the sport. With a mix of local talent and experienced leadership, the San Diego Mojo is ready to carve its niche in the indoor Pro Volleyball Federation.