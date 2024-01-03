San Diego High School Athletes Commit to Collegiate Careers in NCAA’s Signing Period

The first day of the NCAA’s signing period witnessed a flurry of activity as a diverse group of San Diego high school athletes signed a collegiate National Letter of Intent, marking a significant step in their athletic and academic journeys. The list, which includes commitments to universities across the United States, underscores the breadth of talent present in San Diego high schools and the national reach of these young athletes.

Celebrating Student-Athlete Achievements

In a significant display of talent and commitment, athletes such as Cody Nitowitz, Frankie Giacalone, and Gabe Camacho have taken their first steps towards collegiate careers. Nitowitz has committed to UC Santa Barbara, Giacalone to Northwest Nazarene, and Camacho to the University of Pacific. Other notables include Kristian Gonzalez, Anthony Aruffo, and Joey Wittig, who have respectively committed to Sacramento State, Sarah Lawrence, and the Air Force Academy.

Spotlight on Diversity in Sports

This list not only showcases the athletes’ achievements but also highlights the diversity of sports in which they excel. From baseball to basketball, and volleyball to golf, these students have demonstrated their prowess in a variety of athletic arenas. This signing event, however, does not include football signings, which have a separate early signing period scheduled for December 21.

San Diego’s National Reach

Further illustrating the national reach of San Diego’s high school athletes, the list features commitments to colleges such as North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina State, Maryland, and Washington. Athletes like Sumayah Sugapong and Madeleine McMahon have committed to UC San Diego, while Jackson D’Alessandro and Alana Ramirez will attend UC Riverside and Long Beach State, respectively.

This event not only signifies the athletes’ commitment to their respective sports but also stands as a testament to their hard work, skill, and dedication as they prepare to take their talents to the collegiate level. It’s a proud moment for San Diego’s high schools and a promising start for these young individuals’ futures.