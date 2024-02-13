San Diego Boys' Golf: Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic Clash for Top Honors

The San Diego boys' golf season is upon us, and the defending Division 1 champions, Torrey Pines, are set to make waves once again. With a star-studded lineup that includes last year's CIF Boys SoCal Regional winner, Colin Li, and Josh Chung, who finished fourth in the State championships, the Falcons are poised to contend for another team title.

Torrey Pines: The Team to Beat

As the 2024 season tees off, Torrey Pines remains the team to watch. Their impressive roster, brimming with talent, has already garnered attention from across the region. Colin Li, the reigning CIF Boys SoCal Regional champion, will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with. Joining him is Josh Chung, who demonstrated his prowess with a fourth-place finish at the State championships last year.

Cathedral Catholic: The Rising Stars

While Torrey Pines may be the presumed frontrunner, Cathedral Catholic is not a team to be overlooked. After securing second place in the section team championships in 2023, the Dons are eager to build on their success and stake their claim for the top spot. With last year's section champion and player of the year, Trevor Cox, and runner-up, Michael Riebe, back in the fold, the Dons' ambitions are well-founded.

Coach Joe Filippone's Vision

Cathedral Catholic's coach, Joe Filippone, is optimistic about his team's prospects in the upcoming season. "We've learned a lot from last year," he said. "We've got a strong core returning, and I believe we can make a serious run for the team title." Filippone's confidence in his players is palpable, and with the talent they possess, it's easy to see why.

As the San Diego boys' golf season unfolds, the battle between Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic is sure to captivate fans and spectators alike. With both teams boasting exceptional rosters and fierce determination, there's no telling who will ultimately emerge victorious. In this thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship, one thing is certain: the 2024 season will be one for the history books.

