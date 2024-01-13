en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

San Antonio Spurs Triumph in High-Scoring Game Against Charlotte Hornets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
San Antonio Spurs Triumph in High-Scoring Game Against Charlotte Hornets

In a spectacular display of offensive prowess, the San Antonio Spurs overcame the Charlotte Hornets in a high-scoring basketball game with a commanding final score of 135-99. The game, which took place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, saw the Spurs lead the scoring in each quarter, marking a significant victory that ended their five-game losing streak and improved their season record to 7-30.

Decisive Victory for San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs were in control of the game from the outset, scoring 28, 37, 38, and 32 points in each respective quarter against Charlotte’s 22, 23, 26, and 28. The Hornets, struggling to find their form, made only 32 of their 89 field goal attempts, with LaMelo Ball being their highest scorer, contributing 28 points.

Shining Performance from Wembanyama

San Antonio’s victory was fortified by their efficient shooting, making 45 of their 87 field goal attempts. The standout player of the match was undoubtedly rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who scored a whopping 26 points and secured 11 rebounds, a performance that underscored the Spurs’ resurgence. His efforts were further complemented by the team’s overall three-point shooting, making 18 out of 38 attempts.

Game Highlights and Takeaways

The game was also marked by a relatively close foul count, with Charlotte committing 24 fouls and San Antonio 20. However, the match took a turn when Charlotte’s Mensah was fouled out. The game’s attendance was reported at 18,073, just a tad beneath the venue’s capacity of 18,581. Despite a sprained ankle resulting in Wembanyama sitting out the next game against the Bulls, the Spurs’ decisive victory signaled an upward trajectory for the team.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 seconds ago
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
Former NFL player and current owner of Premier League team Burnley, JJ Watt, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval over a contentious decision during a match between his team and Luton Town. The incident in question occurred during a Saturday morning showdown (AEDT) when Carlton Morris of Luton Town netted a 92nd-minute
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
5 mins ago
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
6 mins ago
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
Unprecedented Disruptions and Unexpected Victories Shape High School Basketball Landscape
13 seconds ago
Unprecedented Disruptions and Unexpected Victories Shape High School Basketball Landscape
Bryan Girls Basketball Team Outplays Harker Heights, Dominates District 12-6A
1 min ago
Bryan Girls Basketball Team Outplays Harker Heights, Dominates District 12-6A
Ursuline Fighting Irish Triumphs Over Cardinal Mooney in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
5 mins ago
Ursuline Fighting Irish Triumphs Over Cardinal Mooney in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
3 seconds
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
Unprecedented Disruptions and Unexpected Victories Shape High School Basketball Landscape
13 seconds
Unprecedented Disruptions and Unexpected Victories Shape High School Basketball Landscape
Bryan Girls Basketball Team Outplays Harker Heights, Dominates District 12-6A
1 min
Bryan Girls Basketball Team Outplays Harker Heights, Dominates District 12-6A
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
5 mins
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
Ursuline Fighting Irish Triumphs Over Cardinal Mooney in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Ursuline Fighting Irish Triumphs Over Cardinal Mooney in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
5 mins
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
Sarawak's Historic Leap towards Health Autonomy: First Technical Meeting under MA63
6 mins
Sarawak's Historic Leap towards Health Autonomy: First Technical Meeting under MA63
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
6 mins
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
Flyers' Resilience Secures Overtime Win Against Wild
7 mins
Flyers' Resilience Secures Overtime Win Against Wild
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
59 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app