San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey

The San Antonio Spurs are working towards securing a disabled player exception (DPE) for their center, Charles Bassey, following his season-ending injury. The 23-year-old player tore his left ACL on December 10 while performing for the G League’s Austin Spurs, rendering him unable to participate for the rest of the season. This incident has led the Spurs to find financial relief through the DPE, providing them with the opportunity to sign a replacement for Bassey without having to waive an existing team member.

The Impact of the DPE

For teams operating over the salary cap, the DPE proves to be a beneficial mechanism. It allows them to navigate the financial constraints of signing a new player, presenting a significant advantage, particularly for teams grappling with multiple injuries. In the case of the Spurs, they are dealing with injuries to their centers, with Zach Collins currently out due to an ankle sprain and rookie Victor Wembanyama facing restricted playtime due to ankle issues. The DPE for Bassey, valued at approximately $1.3 million, could be a timely relief for the team.

Bassey’s Role in The Spurs

Prior to his injury, Bassey had been demonstrating an upward trajectory in his career. He was averaging 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in the current season, with overall career averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. The loss of Bassey, who was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft, is undoubtedly a significant blow to the Spurs. However, the potential DPE stands to offer some respite, enabling them to seek a viable replacement.

Looking Ahead

With the DPE providing an additional guaranteed roster spot until the March 10 deadline, the Spurs have the opportunity to strategically address their current shortcomings. Whether they opt to sign a free agent or pursue a player in the last year of their contract, the Spurs have the chance to bolster their front court, mitigating the impact of Bassey’s absence. As the Spurs navigate this challenging situation, the DPE could be the lifeline they need to maintain their competitive edge in the season.