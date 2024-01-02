en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey

The San Antonio Spurs are working towards securing a disabled player exception (DPE) for their center, Charles Bassey, following his season-ending injury. The 23-year-old player tore his left ACL on December 10 while performing for the G League’s Austin Spurs, rendering him unable to participate for the rest of the season. This incident has led the Spurs to find financial relief through the DPE, providing them with the opportunity to sign a replacement for Bassey without having to waive an existing team member.

The Impact of the DPE

For teams operating over the salary cap, the DPE proves to be a beneficial mechanism. It allows them to navigate the financial constraints of signing a new player, presenting a significant advantage, particularly for teams grappling with multiple injuries. In the case of the Spurs, they are dealing with injuries to their centers, with Zach Collins currently out due to an ankle sprain and rookie Victor Wembanyama facing restricted playtime due to ankle issues. The DPE for Bassey, valued at approximately $1.3 million, could be a timely relief for the team.

Bassey’s Role in The Spurs

Prior to his injury, Bassey had been demonstrating an upward trajectory in his career. He was averaging 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in the current season, with overall career averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. The loss of Bassey, who was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft, is undoubtedly a significant blow to the Spurs. However, the potential DPE stands to offer some respite, enabling them to seek a viable replacement.

Looking Ahead

With the DPE providing an additional guaranteed roster spot until the March 10 deadline, the Spurs have the opportunity to strategically address their current shortcomings. Whether they opt to sign a free agent or pursue a player in the last year of their contract, the Spurs have the chance to bolster their front court, mitigating the impact of Bassey’s absence. As the Spurs navigate this challenging situation, the DPE could be the lifeline they need to maintain their competitive edge in the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles

By Salman Khan

Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024

By Salman Khan

Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

By Salman Khan

WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departu ...
@Sports · 3 mins
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departu ...
heart comment 0
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency

By Salman Khan

Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid

By Salman Khan

Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
No Regrets: Bath Rugby’s Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester

By Salman Khan

No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
Latest Headlines
World News
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
12 seconds
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
17 seconds
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
1 min
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
2 mins
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
3 mins
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
3 mins
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
3 mins
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
3 mins
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
3 mins
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
43 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
47 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
50 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
58 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app