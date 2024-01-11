Samyra Miller: From the Football Field to the National Anthem Stage at Saints’ Game

When Samyra Miller belted out the national anthem at the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on January 7, 2024, it was a moment of triumph and nostalgia. A former high school football player and a Harvard graduate, Miller was living her dream, standing in the middle of the field, her passionate voice resonating with the fans. Spotting Steve Gleason, a former player, in the crowd added a layer of emotional significance to her performance.

A Tribute to Her Hometown and Team

Born and raised in New Orleans, Miller had always been a fervent Saints fan. This performance was not just about singing the anthem; it was a tribute to her hometown and the team she had admired since childhood. Miller’s journey to this moment was as unusual as it was inspiring. At Lusher High School, now the Willow School, she was a formidable defensive tackle who would sing the national anthem before taking her position on the field. Despite not fitting the traditional mold of a football player, her persistence and talent were undeniable.

From Football Field to the World of Music

After high school, Miller’s passion for singing took center stage. She trained in classical music for nine years, becoming an internet sensation with 1.6 million followers on TikTok. A strong advocate for plus-size inclusivity in fashion, she has recently released a single titled ‘Plus-Size Freestyle.’

Deep Ties with the Saints

Miller’s love for football was instilled by her father, a high school football coach, and was reinforced by her love for the movie ‘Remember the Titans’ and the Saints. She credits the Saints with teaching her resilience and cherishes the support of their dedicated fanbase, which she has experienced from a young age.

