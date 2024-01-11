en English
Samyra Miller: From the Football Field to the National Anthem Stage at Saints’ Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
When Samyra Miller belted out the national anthem at the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on January 7, 2024, it was a moment of triumph and nostalgia. A former high school football player and a Harvard graduate, Miller was living her dream, standing in the middle of the field, her passionate voice resonating with the fans. Spotting Steve Gleason, a former player, in the crowd added a layer of emotional significance to her performance.

A Tribute to Her Hometown and Team

Born and raised in New Orleans, Miller had always been a fervent Saints fan. This performance was not just about singing the anthem; it was a tribute to her hometown and the team she had admired since childhood. Miller’s journey to this moment was as unusual as it was inspiring. At Lusher High School, now the Willow School, she was a formidable defensive tackle who would sing the national anthem before taking her position on the field. Despite not fitting the traditional mold of a football player, her persistence and talent were undeniable.

From Football Field to the World of Music

After high school, Miller’s passion for singing took center stage. She trained in classical music for nine years, becoming an internet sensation with 1.6 million followers on TikTok. A strong advocate for plus-size inclusivity in fashion, she has recently released a single titled ‘Plus-Size Freestyle.’

Deep Ties with the Saints

Miller’s love for football was instilled by her father, a high school football coach, and was reinforced by her love for the movie ‘Remember the Titans’ and the Saints. She credits the Saints with teaching her resilience and cherishes the support of their dedicated fanbase, which she has experienced from a young age.

In a separate story, former NFL player Michael Bennett has transitioned into designing furniture, creating a collection of sculptural pieces that celebrate Black ingenuity and connect to African diasporic design language. After retiring from football in 2020, Bennett founded Studio Kër and has launched an 11-piece collection, including the Gumbo lounge chair and the Pew couch. His inaugural exhibition for the Los Angeles art gallery Marta, ‘We Gotta Get Back to the Crib,’ showcases his collection and pays homage to Black ingenuity.

Music Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

