As the sun sets over the picturesque Estadio de Mendizorroza, a new dawn beckons for 19-year-old sensation Samuel Omorodion. With the fervor of an impending historical milestone, this Spanish-born player of Nigerian descent is on the cusp of breaking a long-standing LaLiga record.

Currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Atletico Madrid, Omorodion has netted nine goals in 25 appearances, tying with former Nigerian striker Christopher Ohenhen's debut season record. The stage is set against Real Mallorca for Omorodion to etch his name into the annals of LaLiga and Nigerian sports history.

From Promise to Prodigy

It's a story that began in the youth ranks of Granada, where Omorodion's raw talent and unyielding determination caught the eyes of Atletico Madrid scouts. A 6 million euro release clause was enough to secure his signature, a decision that is proving to be a masterstroke. This season, Omorodion has been nothing short of a revelation, blending speed, skill, and a striker's instinct to become one of the most talked-about youngsters in European football.

His performances have not only captivated fans but have also drawn glances from top clubs in France and Italy. Despite this, Atletico Madrid's unwavering stance, reflected in their rejection of a whopping 30 million euro offer, underscores his invaluable potential to their future aspirations.

Chasing History

The upcoming match against Real Mallorca presents more than just another game for Omorodion; it's a chance to break the 10-goal LaLiga record for a player of Nigerian descent in a debut season. A milestone that has stood unchallenged since Christopher Ohenhen set it during the 1994-95 season for SD Compostela.

Omorodion's journey, marked by determination and an unwavering belief in his abilities, resonates deeply with the aspirations of young players across Nigeria and beyond. His story is a testament to the idea that with talent, hard work, and the right opportunities, boundaries can be pushed, and records shattered.