en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback

Former Nigerian Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, renowned for his contribution to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory, is poised for a potent return to football after his five-year FIFA ban concludes in August 2024. Siasia, whose life and career have been steeped in the sport, expressed his determination to rebuild and emerge stronger from the ordeal that has tested his resolve.

A Controversial Ban

In August 2019, Siasia received a lifetime ban and a hefty fine of 50,000 Swiss Francs from FIFA, the international governing body for football. The allegations against him stemmed from purported links to convicted match-fixer Wilson Perumal, leading to charges of accepting bribes to manipulate match outcomes. The punishment was meted out without evidence of money exchange or video proof, an element that Siasia has consistently cited to maintain his innocence.

An Appeal to Justice

Unwilling to accept the harsh sentence that threatened to eclipse his football career, Siasia lodged an appeal against FIFA’s decision. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) stepped in, offering a beacon of hope for the beleaguered coach. The CAS, deeming the lifetime ban as disproportionate for a passive first offense that bore no direct negative impact on football stakeholders, reduced the ban to five years and rescinded the fine. This modified sanction was a significant victory for Siasia, vindicating his stance and providing an opportunity for a future in the sport he loves.

Anticipating a Robust Comeback

Reflecting on the emotional toll the ban and subsequent appeal process took on him, Siasia remains resolute. He decried the accusation and lifetime ban for actions he insists never occurred, highlighting the injustice he believes he suffered. Yet, despite the setback, he is not deterred. With the end of his suspension on the horizon, Siasia is gearing up for a robust comeback. He is determined to seize the opportunity to reclaim and rebuild his career, confident of his return to the football world, stronger and more resilient than ever.

0
Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
6 mins ago
Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta
In a significant operation in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Tanita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security contractor, successfully intercepted a vessel suspected of carrying approximately 119 barrels of stolen crude oil. The operation took place on the Ekeni Sea, within the jurisdiction of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta
Nigerian Army Chief Pledges to Eliminate Dissident Groups in South East
58 mins ago
Nigerian Army Chief Pledges to Eliminate Dissident Groups in South East
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
58 mins ago
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
19 mins ago
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
20 mins ago
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
33 mins ago
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
2 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
2 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
2 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
2 mins
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
2 mins
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
2 mins
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
5 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
5 mins
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app