Samoans Rising: An Unlikely Powerhouse in the NFL

The United States National Football League (NFL) has seen a significant rise in representation from an unlikely source - the small Pacific island nation of Samoa. Comprising a mere 0.03% of the US population, Samoans have become a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. They are 56% more likely than any other ethnic group to make it to the professional level, and they represent an average of 3% of the league.

Historical Connection with America

This remarkable representation is deeply rooted in the historical relationship between the US and Samoa. The spotlight fell on Samoa after the publication of "America's Shame in the Pacific" in 1960, leading to efforts by the Kennedy administration to enhance living conditions on the island. The introduction of new resources and American television sparked a passion for football among Samoans. The game's physicality resonated with a people who already had a tradition of rugby and a culture that valued competition, reverence, and contact.

Fa'a Samoa: The Samoan Way

Central to this story is Fa'a Samoa, the Samoan way, a philosophy that emphasizes respect for elders and a community-centric view. These principles are very much in line with the team-oriented nature of football. Despite challenges such as poverty, obesity, and educational gaps, football has become a viable path to success for many Samoans. Troy Polamalu, a former NFL star, referred to the sport as a 'meal ticket.'

The Rise of Samoans in the NFL

Until 2011, there was no youth football in Samoa, meaning Samoans who made it to the NFL usually started playing only in high school. The introduction of youth football has allowed local coaches to better develop players in skill positions such as quarterback and receiver. As a result, players like Makea 'Puka' Nauca and Tua Tagovailoa are breaking records and leading teams to victory. Their success in the NFL is not only elevating their representation within the sport but also contributing to greater visibility and recognition of Samoan culture and values beyond the gridiron.