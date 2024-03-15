Samoan Sports Icon Seiuli Paul Wallwork Passes Away at 82, Leaving Legacy of Athletic and Administrative Excellence

It was a day of mourning for Samoa as Seiuli Paul Wallwork, a stalwart in both the arena of sports and its administration, passed away at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. His demise marks the end of an era for Samoan sports, where his contributions spanned decades, impacting both on the field and behind the scenes in sports governance.

Trailblazing Achievements

Seiuli Paul Wallwork's name is synonymous with excellence in Samoan sports history, notably for being the first Samoan to secure a medal at the Commonwealth Games. His historic achievement came in 1974 when he won a silver medal in weightlifting at the event in Christchurch, New Zealand. Seiuli's sporting prowess was not confined to just one occasion; he consistently represented Samoa with distinction, bringing home gold from multiple South Pacific Games. His commitment to sports was matched by his dedication to sports administration, where he played pivotal roles, including spearheading Samoa's inaugural hosting of the South Pacific Games in 1983.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Seiuli's impact extended well beyond the weightlifting platform and the administrative boardrooms. Alongside his wife, Su'a Julia Wallwork, he was deeply involved in community service, directly engaging with and uplifting communities. His journey began in education, where he served as a principal before moving into sports administration, culminating in his role at the helm of the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture. His services to Samoa and sports were recognized when he was awarded the Member of the Samoa Order of Merit in 2014. Seiuli's unwavering commitment to his heritage was evident when he declined an offer to represent Australia at the 1972 Summer Olympics, choosing instead to represent Samoa.

Remembering a Legend

As news of Seiuli's passing spread, tributes began to pour in, highlighting not just his achievements but the character of the man himself. Paul Coffa, General Secretary of the Oceania Weightlifting Federation, expressed his condolences, remembering Seiuli as a true champion in both sports and life. His leadership roles, including serving as president of the South Pacific Games Council and the Oceania Weightlifting Federation, are a testament to his influence and legacy in the sporting world, not just in Samoa but internationally. Seiuli Paul Wallwork leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations, embodying the spirit of dedication, excellence, and service.