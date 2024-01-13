en English
Olympics

Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics

Eroni Leilua, a trailblazing Samoan sailor, has etched his name in history by qualifying for the Olympic Games for the second time, a feat accomplished through self-funding, unrelenting dedication, and unwavering support from his family and sponsors. The first time Leilua took to the Olympic waters was in Tokyo in 2021, and now he is setting his sights on Paris for the 2024 Games.

Leilua’s Journey and Support System

Leilua’s journey to the Olympics is far from ordinary. It’s a testament to his passion for sailing and the strength of his support network, including his coach, Ian Neelly, and sponsors such as the National Bank of Samoa and Swire Shipping. Extending his heartfelt gratitude towards his team, Leilua acknowledged their instrumental role in his Olympic journey.

The Road to Paris 2024

The rigorous qualifying process for the Paris Olympics began with the event in Hague, Netherlands, in August 2023, followed by the Sail Sydney Oceania Olympic Qualifier on December 23, 2023. With these milestones behind him, Leilua now has seven months of intense training ahead to achieve peak condition for the Paris Olympics.

Samoa Sailing Association’s Call for Sponsorship

The Samoa Sailing Association (SSA) is actively seeking local sponsors to support Leilua’s training expenses. SSA President Raema von Reiche also revealed that Samoa’s female sailor, Vaimoana Ripley, is on a similar quest for Olympic qualification. Ripley’s final chance to qualify will be at an event in Hyeres, France, in April. The SSA’s call for support underscores the need for local businesses to invest in their athletes and help them compete on an international stage.

Olympics Samoa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

