en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy

In a spectacle of raw athleticism and high drama, the Worlds End event at Long Island, New York, became the stage for a seismic shift in the AEW World Championship. The reigning champion, MJF, who had held the title since November 2022, was overpowered by Samoa Joe in the main event. The conclusion of the match saw MJF submitting, albeit amidst a swirl of controversy due to an apparent hesitation from the referee, Bryce Remsburg, thereby hinting at a potential future challenge by MJF.

Deeper Betrayals and Unmasking of Adam Cole

As the echoes of the main event battle were still reverberating, the audience was stunned by a sequence of unexpected betrayals. Adam Cole, who had been shrouded in mystery as the ‘Devil’ character, along with his associates, The Kingdom (comprising Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), turned their backs on MJF. This post-match assault culminated with Cole placing a Devil mask on MJF, a symbolic severance of their friendship.

End of an Era and a Glimpse into the Future

MJF’s first title run as the AEW World Champion began with a victory over Jon Moxley in November 2022 at Full Gear. He had since successfully defended his title ten times. However, the title was stripped from him at the Worlds End event despite fighting with a heavily taped torn labrum. Samoa Joe, now revealed as the Devil’s ally, heralded a new era in the wrestling promotion, ending the long-running storyline.

Controversy and Questions Left Unanswered

While Samoa Joe’s victory is indisputable, the circumstances surrounding the match’s conclusion have left many fans and pundits speculating. The referee’s hesitation during the crucial submission has stirred up controversy, with many wondering if this could be the basis for an MJF dispute in the future. Regardless of the controversy, the Worlds End event has left an indelible mark on the AEW World Championship history and set the stage for a compelling future in the wrestling promotion.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL

By Salman Khan

AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns

By Salman Khan

Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL

By Salman Khan

Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance

By Salman Khan

Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seaso ...
@Canada · 14 mins
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seaso ...
heart comment 0
Rishabh Pant’s Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident

By Salman Khan

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident
Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

By Salman Khan

Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers
Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain

By Salman Khan

Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year’s Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy

By Salman Khan

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year's Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
22 seconds
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
30 seconds
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
52 seconds
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
3 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
4 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
4 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
6 mins
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
6 mins
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
8 mins
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
21 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app