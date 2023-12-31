Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy

In a spectacle of raw athleticism and high drama, the Worlds End event at Long Island, New York, became the stage for a seismic shift in the AEW World Championship. The reigning champion, MJF, who had held the title since November 2022, was overpowered by Samoa Joe in the main event. The conclusion of the match saw MJF submitting, albeit amidst a swirl of controversy due to an apparent hesitation from the referee, Bryce Remsburg, thereby hinting at a potential future challenge by MJF.

Deeper Betrayals and Unmasking of Adam Cole

As the echoes of the main event battle were still reverberating, the audience was stunned by a sequence of unexpected betrayals. Adam Cole, who had been shrouded in mystery as the ‘Devil’ character, along with his associates, The Kingdom (comprising Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), turned their backs on MJF. This post-match assault culminated with Cole placing a Devil mask on MJF, a symbolic severance of their friendship.

End of an Era and a Glimpse into the Future

MJF’s first title run as the AEW World Champion began with a victory over Jon Moxley in November 2022 at Full Gear. He had since successfully defended his title ten times. However, the title was stripped from him at the Worlds End event despite fighting with a heavily taped torn labrum. Samoa Joe, now revealed as the Devil’s ally, heralded a new era in the wrestling promotion, ending the long-running storyline.

Controversy and Questions Left Unanswered

While Samoa Joe’s victory is indisputable, the circumstances surrounding the match’s conclusion have left many fans and pundits speculating. The referee’s hesitation during the crucial submission has stirred up controversy, with many wondering if this could be the basis for an MJF dispute in the future. Regardless of the controversy, the Worlds End event has left an indelible mark on the AEW World Championship history and set the stage for a compelling future in the wrestling promotion.