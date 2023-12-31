Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF’s 406-Day Reign

In a thrilling turn of events at the Worlds End pay-per-view event, Samoa Joe emerged as the new AEW World Champion. He clinched a momentous victory over MJF, who had held the title for an impressive 406 days, defending it 10 times. Despite battling a torn labrum since late November, along with other unspecified injuries, MJF put up a gallant defense of his title at Worlds End.

The Unforeseen Victory

In front of a stunned Long Island crowd, Samoa Joe secured the AEW World Championship in a tussle that was as unpredictable as it was engaging. A slight hiccup by Adam Cole became Joe’s golden opportunity to lock in the Coquina Clutch for the win. The crowd, as well as referee Bryce Remsburg, were left almost as surprised as MJF himself by the unexpected turn of events.

The End of a Reign

MJF’s reign as champion, stretching over an entire calendar year, came to a dramatic end at the hands of Samoa Joe. The new champion will now usher in the new year carrying the mantle of the reigning world champion. Samoa Joe’s victory wasn’t just the end of MJF’s reign, but also marked the start of a new chapter in AEW’s storytelling direction. In spite of speculations, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that Joe’s championship win was always in the pipeline, irrespective of MJF’s injury status.

The Aftermath

Following the match, a shocking revelation unfolded as Adam Cole was unmasked as the Devil, betraying his tag-team partner MJF. The Devil’s masked men, later identified as Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, launched an attack on MJF and Cole. The post-match chaos saw MJF and Cole beaten down, signaling a dramatic close to the show and possibly marking the beginning of MJF’s much-anticipated hiatus.

In other news from the wrestling world, veteran wrestler Kurt Angle is set to switch to TNA, and AEW President Tony Khan addressed various topics during the Worlds End media scrum. Additionally, Orange Cassidy is all geared up to defend his title in the first Dynamite episode of 2024.