Health

Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion

Sammy Guevara, professional wrestler, has recently opened up about his struggle with a concussion sustained during the AEW WrestleDream in October 2023. Initially, he felt fine after the injury, which occurred while performing a routine move, but the severity of the symptoms that surfaced later forced him out of wrestling for several months.

Discovering the Impact

Despite his initial belief that he could return to the ring just days after the incident, Guevara soon experienced symptoms like headaches and sensitivity to light that impeded his ability to perform. His partner, Tay, noticing these symptoms, reached out to a doctor. Consequently, Guevara was pulled from the lineup and given time to recuperate.

Significant Symptoms

Although Guevara did not experience dizziness or vomiting—common symptoms of a concussion—the headaches and light sensitivity were significant enough to warrant medical attention and rest. This situation underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing concussion symptoms, even when they may seem minor at first.

A Triumphant Return

After a period of recovery, Guevara made a successful return to the ring at AEW Worlds End. As part of a victorious team including Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin, he defeated the AEW Tag Team Champions and The Don Callis Family. This triumphant return served as a testament to his resilience and the importance of adequate rest following an injury.

Health Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

