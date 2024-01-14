en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter

In a game that was nothing short of a basketball spectacle, the Samford team clinched a high-scoring victory over their rivals, VMI, ending the match with a commanding score of 134-96. The game, marked by an array of impressive stats, demonstrated Samford’s dominance, both offensively and defensively.

Samford’s Offensive Prowess

The match saw Samford showcasing their offensive dominance with a field goal percentage of 59.8% (52 out of 87) and a free throw percentage of 77.3%. Their proficiency was not limited to the paint, as they also shone from beyond the arc, netting 13 out of 27 three-point attempts, translating to a robust success rate of 48.1%.

Key Contributions

Spearheading the Samford team were key players such as Achor, who had an outstanding performance with 18 points and 3 assists. Allenspach and Leopard also made invaluable contributions, with Allenspach adding 18 points and 9 rebounds, and Leopard scoring 12 points.

Defensive Brilliance

Defensively, Samford was equally impressive, blocking 7 shots and stealing the ball 19 times. Graziani and Jones played a significant role in this, leading the steals with 6 and 4, respectively. The defensive powerhouse, Loveday, was particularly formidable, blocking 3 shots and contributing to the team’s overall defensive agility.

VMI’s Performance

Despite the defeat, VMI had a commendable shooting night, with a field goal percentage of 52.4% and a free throw percentage of 68%. Their three-point shooting was particularly impressive, netting 13 out of 23 attempts for a 56.5% completion rate. Jackson was the standout shooter for VMI, hitting an impressive 6 out of 8 from the three-point range. Their defensive game, however, fell short, with only 3 blocked shots and 9 steals. A crucial factor in the game was the turnover count, with VMI giving up the ball 26 times as compared to Samford’s 15.

This comprehensive victory for Samford underlines their offensive prowess and defensive agility, factors that contributed to their commanding win in this encounter. With this victory, they have set a high bar for their upcoming games, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain this momentum.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 seconds ago
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
In a riveting display of collegiate basketball prowess, Holy Cross clinched a victory over Lehigh with a final score of 69-66. Both teams put forth strong performances, making this an intensely contested match. The game, echoing with the thunder of athletic rivalry, was a testament to the discipline and focus of both teams. Crusaders’ Clutch
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
23 seconds ago
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
28 seconds ago
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
16 seconds ago
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
17 seconds ago
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
18 seconds ago
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
6 seconds
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
16 seconds
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
17 seconds
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
18 seconds
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
23 seconds
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
28 seconds
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
33 seconds
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
40 seconds
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
49 seconds
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app