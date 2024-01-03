en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs: An Exciting Clash on the Cards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs: An Exciting Clash on the Cards

The upcoming basketball face-off between the Samford Bulldogs and the Chattanooga Mocs on January 3, 2024, at the Pete Hanna Center is expected to be a thrilling encounter. The Bulldogs, riding high on an 11-game winning streak, are the crowd favorites, predicted to win by a margin of 9 points with a game total of 160.5 points.

Impressive Stats and Winning Streaks

Offensively, the Bulldogs have been outperforming with an average of 90.2 points per game, significantly higher than the 71.3 points that the Mocs typically allow their opponents. On the other hand, the Mocs are no pushovers either, scoring an average of 78.8 points per game, just above the 75.0 points that the Bulldogs usually concede.

Players to Watch Out For

Among the players, Achor Achor and A.J. Staton-McCray of the Bulldogs have been performing notably well. The Mocs will be banking on Sam Alexis and Honor Huff to counter the Bulldogs’ offensive onslaught. The performance of these players could be a significant factor influencing the game’s outcome.

Betting Trends and Predictions

As the game approaches, betting platforms are buzzing with activity. Both teams have a history of hitting the over in over half their games with a set total, a trend that bettors might find worth considering. The game is predicted to end with a score of 84-72 in favor of the Bulldogs, reflecting their impressive form and the winning streak they have been maintaining.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown

By Salman Khan

Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan

By Salman Khan

University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season

By Salman Khan

VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdo ...
@Sports · 3 mins
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdo ...
heart comment 0
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins

By Salman Khan

UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach

By Salman Khan

Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards

By Salman Khan

Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports

By Salman Khan

Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
2 mins
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
2 mins
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
2 mins
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
3 mins
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
3 mins
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
3 mins
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
3 mins
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
50 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app