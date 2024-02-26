Samantha Tan Accelerates as BMW M Motorsport's Global Ambassador, Paving New Tracks for 2024

In an exhilarating fusion of speed, skill, and iconic brand representation, 26-year-old Asian-Canadian racer Samantha Tan has been announced to continue her journey as the BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador into 2024. This partnership not only highlights her remarkable achievements on the track but also sets the stage for an exciting season ahead, where she will compete in the SRO GT World Challenge America series and make appearances at prestigious BMW M events across North America and Europe. Tan's appointment is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the growing influence of female racers in the motorsport world.

Revving Up for a Thrilling Season

Tan, a seasoned racer and co-owner of ST Racing, is geared up to compete in the 2024 SRO GT World Challenge America series in the Pro-Am category alongside Neil Verhagen. Behind the wheel of the formidable BMW M4 GT3, the dynamic duo has already shown their prowess with second-place finishes in both rounds at their debut weekend at Virginia International Raceway. This early success has set a high bar and ignited anticipation for what the upcoming season holds. Adding to her busy schedule, Tan is also slated to drive a BMW M4 GT4 at the SRO GT America series during the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend and select races at the Nürburgring this summer, showcasing her versatility and passion for racing at iconic circuits.

A Champion both On and Off the Track

Adam McGregor, BMW NA Motorsport Manager, praised Tan for her engaging personality and impressive track record with ST Racing. Since its inception in 2017, ST Racing has clinched several prestigious titles, including the Pirelli World Challenge and the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2019 and 2020, and the 2021 24H Series overall championship. The team also celebrated the M4 GT3's first overall win at the 12 Hours of Mugello in 2022. Tan's leadership and skill have been pivotal in these achievements, further solidifying her role as a global ambassador for BMW M Motorsport. Her recent discussion about her racing career, her BMW 1M, and her $1,000,000 3.0 CSL in a podcast, along with a visit to Los Angeles to experience an exclusive new BMW M model, of which only three units exist in the United States, underscore her deep connection with the brand.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Motorsport

As Samantha Tan embarks on another year representing BMW M Motorsport, her journey is more than just about accumulating trophies. It's about inspiring future generations of racers, especially women, to pursue their passion in a field traditionally dominated by men. Tan's role as a global ambassador extends beyond the racetrack; it's about embodying the spirit of excellence, innovation, and resilience that BMW M Motorsport stands for. With her at the helm, the 2024 racing season promises not just thrilling competitions, but also a beacon of inspiration for aspiring racers worldwide.